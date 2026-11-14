Chandler’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from hospitals and senior living to big-name restaurants and resorts. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a Panda Express store, from hiring and coaching the team to hitting sales goals and keeping guests happy. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals while working, and a full benefits package with 401(k) match and growth toward General Manager.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a busy deli making “fresh and easy” meals, slicing meats and cheeses, and helping customers with healthy choices. Offers competitive pay, store 15% discount, flexible schedules, and even DailyPay so you can access earnings before payday.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00 – $24.41/hour

Make coffee and light food while serving patients, visitors, and staff in a hospital setting. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of food service experience, care about food safety, and can work early mornings and late evenings.

Employer: Marriott International – Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass (Aji Spa)

Location: 5594 W Wild Horse Pass Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85226

Type: Full-time, Non-management

Salary: $23.25/hour

Front desk role at a Forbes Five-Star spa, handling check-ins, bookings, payments, and guest questions. Great if you have weekday + weekend availability, like a calm spa vibe, and want travel discounts and full benefits with a global hotel brand.

Note: The “Spa Concierge - Front Desk” and “Specialist-Spa” listings are the same job posted in English and Spanish.

Employer: Cogir Senior Living

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve meals to senior residents in a community dining room, with a focus on friendly service and special dietary needs. Offers free meals at work, pay-on-demand, benefits options, and a chance to build real relationships with residents.

Employer: Santika Indonesia Hotels & Resorts

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on kitchen role for someone with a hospitality degree and 2+ years’ cook experience. Good match if you’re fluent in English, communicate well, and want to grow your hotel-restaurant career.

Employer: Santika Indonesia Hotels & Resorts

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the housekeeping team for a hotel, overseeing cleanliness standards and staff. A fit if you have a hospitality degree, 2+ years in a similar role, and strong communication skills.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often have more than one opening or some flexibility on experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.