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Chandler
🛒 Chandler, AZ Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Flexible Roles
12 days ago
Chandler’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, with options from retail and spas to finance and pet care. Lots of these roles offer training, steady hours, and room to grow.
Groomer (Pet Stylist)
- Employer: Petco
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive base pay (plus benefits; exact rate not listed)
Provide full grooming services for dogs (bathing, cuts, nails, ears) in a busy salon. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, discounts, and clear paths to lead and mentor roles.
Order Management Specialist
- Employer: Ultimate Staffing
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- Type: Full-time, Direct Hire, On-site
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7am–4pm
- Salary: $55,000–$65,000/year
Be the main contact for key customers: process orders, coordinate inventory, and handle reports for a regulated-industry supplier. Great fit if you like fast-paced office work, problem-solving, and using tools like Excel, ERP, and SAP.
Merchandising Part Time Days
- Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Schedule: Weekday-focused; some roles may need weekends
Help set up displays, signage, and pricing so shoppers can easily find products. Good for someone who wants steady daytime hours, store discounts, and benefits options in a big home-improvement brand.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 6015 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ 85249
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: Overnights (weekdays + weekends)
Run the register, help customers, and keep the store looking sharp on overnight shifts. Offers weekly pay, bonus potential, medical/vision/dental, 401(k) match, tuition help, and fast promotion paths.
PT Supervisor, Levi's®, Chandler Fashion Center
- Employer: Levi Strauss & Co.
- Location: Chandler Fashion Center, Chandler, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.55–$25.90/hour (based on experience & qualifications)
Lead and coach a retail team while driving sales and great customer experiences for an iconic denim brand. Includes strong perks like a 50% discount and a standout 125% 401(k) match up to 6%.
Meat Clerk
- Employer: Kroger
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- Type: Part-time
Support the meat department with stocking, cleaning, and friendly counter service. Good entry role if you want grocery experience, can work weekends/holidays, and don’t mind working in coolers and with food prep.
Service Advisor – Truck Care
- Employer: Love’s Travel Stops
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- Type: Full-time
Help truck drivers with service needs, write up work, and drive sales in the Truck Care center. Comes with medical/dental/vision after 30 days, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, tuition assistance, PTO, and quarterly bonuses.
Smoke Shop Sales Associate
- Employer: Hi Guys Smoke & Vape
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- Type: Part-time (~28–30 hrs/week)
- Pay: From $16.50/hour + heavy tips
Work in a small smoke shop helping customers choose products, running the register, and keeping the store stocked and clean. Great if you’re outgoing, reliable, and comfortable working independently on evenings and weekends.
Member Solutions Representative – Chandler Walmart
- Employer: Desert Financial Credit Union
- Location: Chandler, AZ (Walmart branch)
- Type: Not stated (appears full-time branch role)
Support members with more complex banking needs, from wires and specialty accounts to digital banking help. Ideal if you have at least 1+ year of sales/service experience and want a relationship-focused role in finance.
Chandler Specialist (Adoption Center)
- Employer: Arizona Animal Welfare League
- Location: Chandler, AZ (Chandler Mall Adoption Center)
- Type: Part-time (20–30 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16.08–$16.58/hour
Help match families with adoptable cats and dogs, handle adoptions in PetPoint, and manage retail/donation sales at the register. Great for animal lovers who enjoy public interaction and can work evenings and weekends.
Relationship Manager – Chandler, AZ
- Employer: Fidelity Investments
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- Type: Full-time, onsite
Work with high-value investment clients, support Financial Consultants, and deepen long-term relationships. Requires FINRA Series 7 & 66 (or ability to obtain) and 1–3 years in financial services.
Customer Success Representative
- Employer: McCormick Systems (Foundation Software)
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- Type: Full-time
Call and support existing SaaS customers, prevent churn, and promote training and add-on solutions. Good fit if you like tech, CRM tools (Salesforce), and building long-term customer relationships.
Customer Service Specialist (Pharmacy Support)
- Employer: Korman Healthcare
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Wed–Sun, 8:00am–4:30pm
- Pay: $20–$24/hour (posting notes pay from $21/hour)
Answer inbound calls from nursing facilities, handle non-clinical questions, and protect pharmacy techs’ focus. Great if you want steady hours, solid pay, and exposure to healthcare operations.
Spa Sales & Guest Experience Associate
- Employer: True REST Float Spa – Chandler
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- Type: Part-time (14–28 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16–$19/hour + tips (after training)
Evening/weekend role mixing sales, front desk, cleaning, and a bit of social media. Perfect if you enjoy selling memberships, running a space mostly on your own, and like the wellness/spa vibe (plus free floats).
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still fresh—Chandler roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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