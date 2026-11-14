Chandler’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, with options from retail and spas to finance and pet care. Lots of these roles offer training, steady hours, and room to grow.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base pay (plus benefits; exact rate not listed)

Provide full grooming services for dogs (bathing, cuts, nails, ears) in a busy salon. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, discounts, and clear paths to lead and mentor roles.

Employer: Ultimate Staffing

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time, Direct Hire, On-site

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7am–4pm

Mon–Fri, Salary: $55,000–$65,000/year

Be the main contact for key customers: process orders, coordinate inventory, and handle reports for a regulated-industry supplier. Great fit if you like fast-paced office work, problem-solving, and using tools like Excel, ERP, and SAP.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Weekday-focused; some roles may need weekends

Help set up displays, signage, and pricing so shoppers can easily find products. Good for someone who wants steady daytime hours, store discounts, and benefits options in a big home-improvement brand.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 6015 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ 85249

Type: Full-time

Shift: Overnights (weekdays + weekends)

Run the register, help customers, and keep the store looking sharp on overnight shifts. Offers weekly pay, bonus potential, medical/vision/dental, 401(k) match, tuition help, and fast promotion paths.

Employer: Levi Strauss & Co.

Location: Chandler Fashion Center, Chandler, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.55–$25.90/hour (based on experience & qualifications)

Lead and coach a retail team while driving sales and great customer experiences for an iconic denim brand. Includes strong perks like a 50% discount and a standout 125% 401(k) match up to 6%.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Part-time

Support the meat department with stocking, cleaning, and friendly counter service. Good entry role if you want grocery experience, can work weekends/holidays, and don’t mind working in coolers and with food prep.

Employer: Love’s Travel Stops

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Help truck drivers with service needs, write up work, and drive sales in the Truck Care center. Comes with medical/dental/vision after 30 days, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, tuition assistance, PTO, and quarterly bonuses.

Employer: Hi Guys Smoke & Vape

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Part-time (~28–30 hrs/week)

Pay: From $16.50/hour + heavy tips

Work in a small smoke shop helping customers choose products, running the register, and keeping the store stocked and clean. Great if you’re outgoing, reliable, and comfortable working independently on evenings and weekends.

Employer: Desert Financial Credit Union

Location: Chandler, AZ (Walmart branch)

Type: Not stated (appears full-time branch role)

Support members with more complex banking needs, from wires and specialty accounts to digital banking help. Ideal if you have at least 1+ year of sales/service experience and want a relationship-focused role in finance.

Employer: Arizona Animal Welfare League

Location: Chandler, AZ (Chandler Mall Adoption Center)

Type: Part-time (20–30 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.08–$16.58/hour

Help match families with adoptable cats and dogs, handle adoptions in PetPoint, and manage retail/donation sales at the register. Great for animal lovers who enjoy public interaction and can work evenings and weekends.

Employer: Fidelity Investments

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time, onsite

Work with high-value investment clients, support Financial Consultants, and deepen long-term relationships. Requires FINRA Series 7 & 66 (or ability to obtain) and 1–3 years in financial services.

Employer: McCormick Systems (Foundation Software)

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Call and support existing SaaS customers, prevent churn, and promote training and add-on solutions. Good fit if you like tech, CRM tools (Salesforce), and building long-term customer relationships.

Employer: Korman Healthcare

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Wed–Sun, 8:00am–4:30pm

Pay: $20–$24/hour (posting notes pay from $21/hour)

Answer inbound calls from nursing facilities, handle non-clinical questions, and protect pharmacy techs’ focus. Great if you want steady hours, solid pay, and exposure to healthcare operations.

Employer: True REST Float Spa – Chandler

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Part-time (14–28 hrs/week)

Pay: $16–$19/hour + tips (after training)

Evening/weekend role mixing sales, front desk, cleaning, and a bit of social media. Perfect if you enjoy selling memberships, running a space mostly on your own, and like the wellness/spa vibe (plus free floats).

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still fresh—Chandler roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.