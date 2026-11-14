Chandler’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in tech, finance, and operations. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options worth a look.

Employer: EMD Electronics

EMD Electronics Location: Chandler, AZ (role can also sit in PA or TX)

(role can also sit in PA or TX) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $156,000 – $200,000 + potential bonuses

Lead regional engineering teams across North America and Europe for a major electronics materials company. You’ll own new product development from concept to volume manufacturing, manage budgets and resources, and sit on the global engineering council.

Employer: Applied Materials

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $88,000 – $121,000 + bonus/stock eligibility

Manage a team of customer engineers supporting semiconductor equipment in the field. This role blends people leadership, customer satisfaction, and operational performance, with about 20% travel and strong benefits at a global industry leader.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Chandler, AZ (hybrid; also hiring in Charlotte, NC)

(hybrid; also hiring in Charlotte, NC) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Mid-level execution and implementation role focused on risk, controls, and quality assurance in Fraud & Claims. You’ll help design and roll out process changes, respond to audits, and improve QC controls across operations.

Employer: Capital Pump & Equipment

Location: Chandler, AZ (multi-state region: AZ, NV, UT)

(multi-state region: AZ, NV, UT) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Oversee multiple rental branches, leading branch managers and driving operations, safety, and financial performance. Expect up to 80% travel to sites, plus a comprehensive benefits package and room to grow with a specialty-rental provider.

Employer: Cascade Financial Services

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time (some remote work opportunities)

Full-time (some remote work opportunities) Salary: Not listed

Run the day-to-day for the agency mortgage processing team (FHA, VA, Conventional). You’ll lead assistant managers and processors, own pipeline and quality, and work closely with other departments. Strong benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, sick time, and 10 paid holidays.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.