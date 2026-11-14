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👔 Chandler, AZ Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Chandler’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in tech, finance, and operations. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options worth a look.
Principal Manager, NA & EU Product Engineering
- Employer: EMD Electronics
- Location: Chandler, AZ (role can also sit in PA or TX)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $156,000 – $200,000 + potential bonuses
Lead regional engineering teams across North America and Europe for a major electronics materials company. You’ll own new product development from concept to volume manufacturing, manage budgets and resources, and sit on the global engineering council.
Manager III, Customer Engineer – (M3)
- Employer: Applied Materials
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $88,000 – $121,000 + bonus/stock eligibility
Manage a team of customer engineers supporting semiconductor equipment in the field. This role blends people leadership, customer satisfaction, and operational performance, with about 20% travel and strong benefits at a global industry leader.
Business Execution Consultant – Fraud & Claims Management Business Assurance
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: Chandler, AZ (hybrid; also hiring in Charlotte, NC)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Mid-level execution and implementation role focused on risk, controls, and quality assurance in Fraud & Claims. You’ll help design and roll out process changes, respond to audits, and improve QC controls across operations.
Regional Operations Manager – Equipment Rentals
- Employer: Capital Pump & Equipment
- Location: Chandler, AZ (multi-state region: AZ, NV, UT)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee multiple rental branches, leading branch managers and driving operations, safety, and financial performance. Expect up to 80% travel to sites, plus a comprehensive benefits package and room to grow with a specialty-rental provider.
Processing Manager – Agency Division
- Employer: Cascade Financial Services
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- Type: Full-time (some remote work opportunities)
- Salary: Not listed
Run the day-to-day for the agency mortgage processing team (FHA, VA, Conventional). You’ll lead assistant managers and processors, own pipeline and quality, and work closely with other departments. Strong benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, sick time, and 10 paid holidays.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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