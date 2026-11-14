Chandler’s property and data center scene is busy right now, and hands-on maintenance pros are in demand. If you like solving problems, staying active, and keeping buildings running smooth, these are worth a look.

Employer: WGNSTAR (an ABM company)

WGNSTAR (an ABM company) Location: Chandler, AZ (local candidates only)

(local candidates only) Type: Full-time , compressed work week, 12-hour shifts

, compressed work week, Pay: Not listed (includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays)

Hands-on role in a semiconductor facility, working on mechanical and electrical systems, doing repairs and preventive maintenance, often in a clean room. Good fit if you’re comfortable with PPE, walking and standing for long periods, and want on-the-job training and career development.

Employer: CyrusOne

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time , weekday schedule with some flexibility

, weekday schedule with some flexibility Pay: Not listed

Lead day-to-day operations for data center facilities, including critical infrastructure, vendor management, budgets, and customer support. A strong match for someone with 7+ years in critical facilities and leadership experience who’s ready to own operations, reporting, and incident management.

Employer: Sullivan Investment Corp / Celtic Property Management

Location: Chandler, AZ (Chandler Gardens & Colonia Del Rey)

(Chandler Gardens & Colonia Del Rey) Type: Full-time , at least 40 hours/week , on-call rotation

, at least , on-call rotation Pay: $25.00/hour

Apartment maintenance role covering two communities—doing work orders, turns/make-readies, and repairs on HVAC, plumbing, electrical, appliances, and general building items. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and EAP, and is ideal if you have 2+ years multifamily experience and like variety in your day.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.