Chandler’s engineering scene is booming right now, especially around semiconductors and advanced manufacturing. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are several strong options here with solid pay and big-name employers.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,200 – $115,800/year

Notes: Secret clearance required; relocation assistance may be available; ~10% travel

Work on launch vehicles and space systems from design through testing and launch support. Good fit if you’re an EE with a Secret clearance who wants hands-on work on rockets and defense-related space hardware.

Employer: ASML

ASML Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $28 – $41/hour

Notes: ~80% travel; cleanroom work; on-site role; no sponsorship

Install, upgrade, and relocate advanced EUV lithography tools at customer fabs. Great for hands-on engineers who like travel, field work, and solving complex electromechanical issues on cutting-edge semiconductor equipment.

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: Open to any U.S. location near a Jacobs office (includes Chandler projects)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $139,200 – $232,600/year

Lead I&C strategy for large hyperscale data centers, from BAS/SCADA/EPMS architecture to advanced controls and analytics. Ideal for a PE with 15+ years in controls who wants to set standards, mentor teams, and influence high-profile data center designs.

Employer: Applied Materials

Applied Materials Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $37.00 – $51.20/hour

Notes: ~20% travel; cleanroom work; no relocation

Support advanced metrology and inspection tools—the “eyes of the fab”—for top chipmakers. Good match if you have strong hands-on skills with vacuum, optics, electronics, and like fast-paced fab environments.

Employer: Microchip Technology Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc. Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join the Reliability Physics Engineering team working on advanced CMOS (FinFET) and wide bandgap power devices. Best for a PhD EE with device physics, IC fab, SPICE, and AI/ML experience who wants to drive reliability and failure analysis.

Employer: Environmental And Safety Solutions, Inc.

Environmental And Safety Solutions, Inc. Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Lead commissioning and start-up for a semiconductor fab from construction through ramp-up. Great for senior folks (15–20+ years) with big-fab or mission-critical commissioning experience and strong scheduling/leadership skills.

Employer: Industrial Design LLC

Industrial Design LLC Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $120,000 – $150,000/year

Design HVAC, plumbing, and mechanical systems for commercial/industrial buildings in a multi-discipline A&E setting. Perfect if you’re a licensed AZ Mechanical PE who enjoys leading design, using Revit, and coordinating across trades.

Employer: Bechtel Corporation

Bechtel Corporation Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Part-time (telework with ~3 days/week on-site)

Salary: Not listed

Lead architectural work on Intel’s Fab 62 project, guiding standards, specs, and multi-discipline coordination. A strong fit for a US-licensed architect with 15+ years’ experience and comfort with Revit/AutoCAD and complex industrial projects.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for client)

CyberCoders (recruiting for client) Location: Chandler, AZ or Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $110,000+/year

Support planning and execution of construction and mechanical projects, from schedules to coordination with design teams and contractors. Good entry-to-mid role for someone with a degree in ME/Civil/Construction Management and interest in project delivery.

If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while they’re still fresh—Chandler’s engineering market is moving fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.