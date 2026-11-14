Chandler has some solid office jobs right now, from steady plant admin work to small-team roles with flexible schedules and commissions.

Employer: Crafco, Inc.

Crafco, Inc. Location: Chandler, AZ (sealant plant)

(sealant plant) Type: Full-time, M–F

Pay: Competitive hourly rate (not listed), plus strong benefits

You’ll handle plant admin work: ERP/SAP data entry, purchasing, inventory & cycle counts, production reporting, and scheduling specialty products. This role comes with profit sharing, 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, paid time off, and more, in a stable manufacturing setting.

Employer: Win Win Investment Planning

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor

Pay: $19–$21/hour

Work in a small financial office where everyone wears many hats. You’ll focus on customer service, detailed paperwork, and office systems, Monday–Thursday 8:30am–5:00pm, with a flexible schedule and paid time off. Great if you like a tight-knit team and have solid typing and Microsoft Office skills.

Employer: Power Peak Roofing

Location: Chandler, AZ 85225

Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor, commission

Pay: $19–$22/hour + commission

Be the first point of contact for a roofing company: answer calls, book inspections, follow up on leads, and keep the CRM updated. You can earn commission on deals you help close, and there’s a flexible schedule. Good fit if you’re organized, friendly on the phone, and comfortable learning new software.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still apply—you can always ask questions in the interview and see if it’s a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.