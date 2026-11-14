Chandler has some very special cats and kittens hoping to meet their new families. If you’re ready to add a furry friend to your home, take a look at these adoptable sweethearts.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Shelter: Arizona Animal Welfare League - Petmatch Adoption Center (East Valley Adoption Center, Chandler Fashion Center Mall)

(East Valley Adoption Center, Chandler Fashion Center Mall) Phone: (602) 273-6852

Personality/Notes: Fun, loving, cute, and playful. Needs lots of time, energy, and attention. Shelter notes that kittens do best in pairs, so she may enjoy going home with a kitten friend.

👉 Meet Duroc and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Arizona Animal Welfare League - Petmatch Adoption Center (East Valley Adoption Center, Chandler Fashion Center Mall)

(East Valley Adoption Center, Chandler Fashion Center Mall) Phone: (602) 273-6852

Personality/Notes: Cute, energetic, and playful. Needs plenty of time, energy, and attention. Shelter suggests he may do great going home with another kitten so they can grow up together.

👉 Meet Yorkshire and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Arizona Animal Welfare League - Petmatch Adoption Center (East Valley Adoption Center, Chandler Fashion Center Mall)

(East Valley Adoption Center, Chandler Fashion Center Mall) Phone: (602) 273-6852

Personality/Notes: Fun, loving kitten who is cute and playful. Needs a family ready to give lots of time, energy, and attention. Shelter notes that kittens like Pecary often do best adopted in pairs.

👉 Meet Pecary and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Arizona Animal Welfare League - Petmatch Adoption Center (East Valley Adoption Center, Chandler Fashion Center Mall)

(East Valley Adoption Center, Chandler Fashion Center Mall) Phone: (602) 273-6852

Personality/Notes: Fun, loving, and playful. Like many kittens, Jesy will need lots of attention and playtime. Shelter reminds adopters that kittens often thrive when adopted with another kitten friend.

👉 Meet Jesy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption Fee: $20

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Chandler, AZ)

Personality/Notes: Adult tuxedo girl looking for a new home through a private owner. (Check listing for details on her personality, health, and any special needs.)

👉 Meet Cookie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Arizona Animal Welfare League - Petmatch Adoption Center (East Valley Adoption Center, Chandler Fashion Center Mall)

(East Valley Adoption Center, Chandler Fashion Center Mall) Phone: (602) 273-6852

Personality/Notes: Cute, energetic kitten who needs lots of playtime and attention. Shelter suggests she may enjoy going home with another kitten so they can keep each other company.

👉 Meet Charlotte and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Tabby

Tabby Age: Adult (about 12 years)

Adult (about 12 years) Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Chandler, AZ)

Personality/Notes: Senior house cat who has lived with her person since she was a tiny kitten. Likes to sleep, cuddle on the couch/bed/chair, and be near you—on her cat tree, under the bed, beside you, or sometimes on your chest. Spayed and fully litter box trained. Looking for a calm, loving home due to her owner relocating out of state.

👉 Meet Zoey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue and white, fluffy

Gray/Blue and white, fluffy Shelter: Saving One Life

Personality/Notes: Sweet, fluffy kitten who purrs as soon as you pet her. Loves to curl up in your lap or right next to you and soak up affection. Described as a bit of a goofy “princess” who is often off in her own little world.

👉 Meet Ambrosia Salad and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: White

White Shelter: Arizona Animal Welfare League - Petmatch Adoption Center (East Valley Adoption Center, Chandler Fashion Center Mall)

(East Valley Adoption Center, Chandler Fashion Center Mall) Phone: (602) 273-6852

Personality/Notes: Adorable, energetic kitten who needs lots of time, play, and attention. Shelter notes she may do especially well adopted with another kitten so they can grow and play together.

👉 Meet Jade and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Chandler area and thinking about adopting, please consider visiting these cats—especially the seniors and the kittens who do best with a buddy. Call the listed shelters or private owners, or click through to their profiles to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.