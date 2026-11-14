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🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Waiting for Adoption in Chandler, AZ
Chandler has some very special cats and kittens hoping to meet their new families. If you’re ready to add a furry friend to your home, take a look at these adoptable sweethearts.
Duroc
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Shelter: Arizona Animal Welfare League - Petmatch Adoption Center (East Valley Adoption Center, Chandler Fashion Center Mall)
- Phone: (602) 273-6852
- Personality/Notes: Fun, loving, cute, and playful. Needs lots of time, energy, and attention. Shelter notes that kittens do best in pairs, so she may enjoy going home with a kitten friend.
👉 Meet Duroc and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Yorkshire
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Arizona Animal Welfare League - Petmatch Adoption Center (East Valley Adoption Center, Chandler Fashion Center Mall)
- Phone: (602) 273-6852
- Personality/Notes: Cute, energetic, and playful. Needs plenty of time, energy, and attention. Shelter suggests he may do great going home with another kitten so they can grow up together.
👉 Meet Yorkshire and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pecary
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Arizona Animal Welfare League - Petmatch Adoption Center (East Valley Adoption Center, Chandler Fashion Center Mall)
- Phone: (602) 273-6852
- Personality/Notes: Fun, loving kitten who is cute and playful. Needs a family ready to give lots of time, energy, and attention. Shelter notes that kittens like Pecary often do best adopted in pairs.
👉 Meet Pecary and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jesy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Arizona Animal Welfare League - Petmatch Adoption Center (East Valley Adoption Center, Chandler Fashion Center Mall)
- Phone: (602) 273-6852
- Personality/Notes: Fun, loving, and playful. Like many kittens, Jesy will need lots of attention and playtime. Shelter reminds adopters that kittens often thrive when adopted with another kitten friend.
👉 Meet Jesy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cookie
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $20
- Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Chandler, AZ)
- Personality/Notes: Adult tuxedo girl looking for a new home through a private owner. (Check listing for details on her personality, health, and any special needs.)
👉 Meet Cookie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Charlotte
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Arizona Animal Welfare League - Petmatch Adoption Center (East Valley Adoption Center, Chandler Fashion Center Mall)
- Phone: (602) 273-6852
- Personality/Notes: Cute, energetic kitten who needs lots of playtime and attention. Shelter suggests she may enjoy going home with another kitten so they can keep each other company.
👉 Meet Charlotte and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zoey
- Breed: Tabby
- Age: Adult (about 12 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Chandler, AZ)
- Personality/Notes: Senior house cat who has lived with her person since she was a tiny kitten. Likes to sleep, cuddle on the couch/bed/chair, and be near you—on her cat tree, under the bed, beside you, or sometimes on your chest. Spayed and fully litter box trained. Looking for a calm, loving home due to her owner relocating out of state.
👉 Meet Zoey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ambrosia Salad
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue and white, fluffy
- Shelter: Saving One Life
- Personality/Notes: Sweet, fluffy kitten who purrs as soon as you pet her. Loves to curl up in your lap or right next to you and soak up affection. Described as a bit of a goofy “princess” who is often off in her own little world.
👉 Meet Ambrosia Salad and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jade
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: Arizona Animal Welfare League - Petmatch Adoption Center (East Valley Adoption Center, Chandler Fashion Center Mall)
- Phone: (602) 273-6852
- Personality/Notes: Adorable, energetic kitten who needs lots of time, play, and attention. Shelter notes she may do especially well adopted with another kitten so they can grow and play together.
👉 Meet Jade and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Chandler area and thinking about adopting, please consider visiting these cats—especially the seniors and the kittens who do best with a buddy. Call the listed shelters or private owners, or click through to their profiles to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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