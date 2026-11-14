There are some nice free items popping up around Chandler and Sun Lakes right now. If you’re nearby and can pick up, these could be great finds.

Item: Box of nail polish

Condition: FREE – as is; some bottles are new, some are old; all sorts of brands and colors

Location: Provinces Master Community, near Ray & McQueen, Chandler, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

If you like doing nails at home or with friends, this is a fun grab bag of colors and brands. Since it’s “as is,” you may want to check each bottle before use.

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Item: Two Fire Stick shrubs (garden plants)

Condition: Very healthy, nothing wrong with them

Location: Ironwood, Sun Lakes, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect if you’re working on your yard or landscaping. The owner is giving them away to anyone willing to come to the house and dig them up, so bring tools and be ready to transport them.

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Item: Glass shower enclosure with door and sturdy handle

Condition: Described as elegant with a sturdy handle (no other details given)

Location: Cottonwood PaloVerde, Sun Lakes, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice option if you’re updating a bathroom and can handle removal and transport. Be sure to ask the poster about dimensions, how it’s currently installed, and what help you’ll need to move it.

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Item: Pest control service offer that came with new appliances

Condition: Unused offer; original poster won’t use it

Location: Cottonwood PaloVerde, Sun Lakes, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

The neighbor received this pest control service offer from Spencer’s when they bought appliances and is passing it along. Check the listing for any fine print, dates, or limits before you claim it.

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Item: Gold & Jade Mystery aquarium cleaners (likely snails) and many Red Wag Platy fish

Condition: Not specified; described as active cleaners that eat leftover food and love unsalted canned green beans

Location: Colonia Coronita, near E Pecos & S Cooper, Chandler, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

Great for someone with a freshwater tank who wants natural cleaners and some colorful fish. Ask the poster how many are available and what tank size they recommend.

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These free deals tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.