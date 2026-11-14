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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Chandler and Sun Lakes
There are some nice free items popping up around Chandler and Sun Lakes right now. If you’re nearby and can pick up, these could be great finds.
Box of Nail Polish – Mixed Brands & Colors
Item: Box of nail polish
Condition: FREE – as is; some bottles are new, some are old; all sorts of brands and colors
Location: Provinces Master Community, near Ray & McQueen, Chandler, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
If you like doing nails at home or with friends, this is a fun grab bag of colors and brands. Since it’s “as is,” you may want to check each bottle before use.
Two Fire Stick Plants (Shrubs) – You Dig Them Up
Item: Two Fire Stick shrubs (garden plants)
Condition: Very healthy, nothing wrong with them
Location: Ironwood, Sun Lakes, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
Perfect if you’re working on your yard or landscaping. The owner is giving them away to anyone willing to come to the house and dig them up, so bring tools and be ready to transport them.
FREE Glass Shower Enclosure with Door
Item: Glass shower enclosure with door and sturdy handle
Condition: Described as elegant with a sturdy handle (no other details given)
Location: Cottonwood PaloVerde, Sun Lakes, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice option if you’re updating a bathroom and can handle removal and transport. Be sure to ask the poster about dimensions, how it’s currently installed, and what help you’ll need to move it.
New Pest Control Service Offer
Item: Pest control service offer that came with new appliances
Condition: Unused offer; original poster won’t use it
Location: Cottonwood PaloVerde, Sun Lakes, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
The neighbor received this pest control service offer from Spencer’s when they bought appliances and is passing it along. Check the listing for any fine print, dates, or limits before you claim it.
Aquarium Cleaners & Red Wag Platy Fish
Item: Gold & Jade Mystery aquarium cleaners (likely snails) and many Red Wag Platy fish
Condition: Not specified; described as active cleaners that eat leftover food and love unsalted canned green beans
Location: Colonia Coronita, near E Pecos & S Cooper, Chandler, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
Great for someone with a freshwater tank who wants natural cleaners and some colorful fish. Ask the poster how many are available and what tank size they recommend.
These free deals tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.