💰 Support Chandler libraries during the Season of Friendship

The Friends of Chandler Public Library has kicked off its Season of Friendship giving campaign to support programs at all four Chandler library branches and the Chandler Discovery Library mobile outreach vehicle.

The campaign runs now through Jan. 10, 2027 and helps fund:

Adult literacy, LinkedIn Learning , and ConsumerReports.org access

, and access Kids’ programs like High Five Early Literacy , Read to Succeed , and StoryWalks

, , and Teen Advisory Group and after-school programs

New sensory bins and interactive technology at all branches for children with sensory sensitivities (through matching an LSTA grant)

Earlier this year, the Friends committed more than $180,000 to library programs, resources, and services for the 2026/2027 fiscal year.

You can support the Season of Friendship by:

Buying gently used books at the Downtown or Sunset libraries

or libraries Making an online donation to the Friends of Chandler Public Library

Learn more or ask about programs by calling 480-782-2800.