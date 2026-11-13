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💻 Chandler AZ IT Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles
Chandler’s tech scene is busy right now, with strong demand for cloud, AI, and security talent. If you’ve got solid IT experience, there are some well-paid roles here worth a serious look.
Lead Information Security Engr – DLP Governance
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: Chandler, AZ (hybrid, on-site required)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $119,000 – $224,000 base pay
- Posting End Date: November 17, 2026 (may close early)
Lead governance for Data Loss Prevention across a huge enterprise environment. You’ll own policy exceptions, violations, and risk reporting, and partner with engineering, risk, and business teams to keep sensitive data safe and compliant.
Senior Technology Engagement Business Services Consultant
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: Chandler, AZ (hybrid – 3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Posting End Date: November 17, 2026 (may close early)
Bridge the gap between tech and the business for large enterprise deployments. You’ll run operational readiness, risk assessments, Jira-based governance, and executive reporting for major technology rollouts across the company.
Sr. Platform Engineer
- Employer: Insight
- Location: Listed as Chandler, AZ – role is fully remote (US)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Around $200,000 plus bonus
Senior role focused on advanced AI infrastructure and dense compute environments. You’ll handle Linux-based platform turn-up, network validation, cross-stack troubleshooting, automation, and handoff to customer ops teams.
Agentic AI Engineer – Python & AI
- Employer: Delta System & Software, Inc.
- Location: Chandler, AZ (Day 1 onsite)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role building autonomous AI agents and multi-agent systems with Python. You’ll work with LLMs (OpenAI, Claude, AWS Bedrock), LangChain/LangGraph/CrewAI, RAG, vector databases, and modern backend tools like FastAPI and Flask.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor it to the job, and apply while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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