Chandler’s tech scene is busy right now, with strong demand for cloud, AI, and security talent. If you’ve got solid IT experience, there are some well-paid roles here worth a serious look.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Location: Chandler, AZ (hybrid, on-site required)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $119,000 – $224,000 base pay

Posting End Date: November 17, 2026 (may close early)

Lead governance for Data Loss Prevention across a huge enterprise environment. You’ll own policy exceptions, violations, and risk reporting, and partner with engineering, risk, and business teams to keep sensitive data safe and compliant.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Location: Chandler, AZ (hybrid – 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Posting End Date: November 17, 2026 (may close early)

Bridge the gap between tech and the business for large enterprise deployments. You’ll run operational readiness, risk assessments, Jira-based governance, and executive reporting for major technology rollouts across the company.

Employer: Insight

Location: Listed as Chandler, AZ – role is fully remote (US)

Listed as – role is Type: Full-time

Salary: Around $200,000 plus bonus

Senior role focused on advanced AI infrastructure and dense compute environments. You’ll handle Linux-based platform turn-up, network validation, cross-stack troubleshooting, automation, and handoff to customer ops teams.

Employer: Delta System & Software, Inc.

Location: Chandler, AZ (Day 1 onsite)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role building autonomous AI agents and multi-agent systems with Python. You’ll work with LLMs (OpenAI, Claude, AWS Bedrock), LangChain/LangGraph/CrewAI, RAG, vector databases, and modern backend tools like FastAPI and Flask.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor it to the job, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.