🏭 Chandler Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring Now

Chandler’s manufacturing scene is busy and growing, with solid options for people who like hands-on, technical work. Here are several local roles where you can build skills and grow your career.

Employer: Desoutter GmbH

Desoutter GmbH Location: Chandler, AZ (advanced manufacturing facility, on-site)

(advanced manufacturing facility, on-site) Type: Full-time (shifts)

Full-time (shifts) Salary: Not listed

Work on cutting-edge tools and systems while helping hit daily production goals for quality and output. Great fit if you have 1+ year in manufacturing, can read drawings/schematics, and are comfortable with hand and power tools.

Employer: Desoutter GmbH (Atlas Copco Group)

Desoutter GmbH (Atlas Copco Group) Location: Chandler, AZ (Service Center)

(Service Center) Type: Full-time, 8-hour standard shifts

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

Entry-level path into quality engineering, working with a team that focuses on safety, reliability, and continuous improvement. You’ll follow set procedures, support quality standards, and get on-the-job training with clear steps for career growth.

Employer: CRAFCO

Location: Chandler, AZ (sealant plant)

(sealant plant) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive hourly rate (exact amount not listed)

Keep plant equipment running safely and smoothly by inspecting, troubleshooting, and repairing machinery. This role comes with profit sharing, 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, paid time off, and parental leave, and is ideal if you have trade school or maintenance experience and like solving mechanical problems.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers will train the right person who shows up and wants to learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.