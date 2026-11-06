📣 Chandler, AZ Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple $100K+ Paths

Chandler’s sales scene is hot right now—especially in tech, healthcare, and home services. If you like talking to people and closing deals, there’s a mix of field, office, and entry-level roles to pick from.

Employer: Nalco Water, an Ecolab Company

Location: Chandler, AZ (30-mile local territory, microelectronics accounts)

Type: Full-time, field-based

Compensation: $107,400–$161,100 total (base + incentive)

You’ll manage and grow a local book of business in the microelectronics industry, using a consultative, technical sales approach. Includes company vehicle, cell phone, strong training, and a clear path into service, sales leadership, or management.

Employer: McKesson

Location: Based in Chandler, AZ; travel across Arizona (~75%)

Type: Full-time, field leadership

Compensation: Total Target Cash $152,700–$254,500 (includes $59,000 base + incentives, auto program, long-term incentive eligible)

Lead and coach a team of healthcare sales reps in the field, focusing on growth with ambulatory care and health systems. Ideal if you have strong health system sales experience, love being on the road, and want to build and mentor a high-performing team.

Employer: Oxford Global Resources

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Part-time (28 hours/week, Mon–Thu)

Compensation: $20–$25/hour + commission on meetings

Perfect for recent grads: an 8-week paid sales academy where you learn B2B sales, prospect real clients, and earn commission. Strong performers can move into a full-time Business Development Representative role with a clear career path.

Employer: Desert Showers and Remodeling LLC

Location: Chandler, AZ 85225

Type: Full-time, in-person events

Compensation: $17–$19/hour + commission bonuses, ~30–40 hours/week

Be the face of a local home remodeling brand at home shows, fairs, and community events—no hard closing, just friendly conversations and booking in-home estimates. Includes health insurance, PTO, and flexible weekend-focused schedules.

Employer: KLA

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $34.76–$59.09/hour (plus incentives and full benefits)

Support a global tech sales team by processing orders, managing forecasts, and coordinating across sales, operations, and logistics. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, strong in Excel/SAP/CRM, and want to be close to sales without carrying a quota.

Employer: AAA Mountain West Group

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Not listed; includes annual incentive plan, 401(k) match up to 6%, PTO, holidays, free AAA Classic membership

Sell life insurance and annuities to AAA members while also training front-line staff on spotting and referring leads. Good for licensed life agents who want steady member traffic, strong benefits, and a community-focused brand.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles open nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.