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📣 Chandler, AZ Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple $100K+ Paths
Chandler’s sales scene is hot right now—especially in tech, healthcare, and home services. If you like talking to people and closing deals, there’s a mix of field, office, and entry-level roles to pick from.
Technical Sales Representative – Water Technology
Employer: Nalco Water, an Ecolab Company
Location: Chandler, AZ (30-mile local territory, microelectronics accounts)
Type: Full-time, field-based
Compensation: $107,400–$161,100 total (base + incentive)
You’ll manage and grow a local book of business in the microelectronics industry, using a consultative, technical sales approach. Includes company vehicle, cell phone, strong training, and a clear path into service, sales leadership, or management.
Area Sales Manager, Arizona – Ambulatory Care
Employer: McKesson
Location: Based in Chandler, AZ; travel across Arizona (~75%)
Type: Full-time, field leadership
Compensation: Total Target Cash $152,700–$254,500 (includes $59,000 base + incentives, auto program, long-term incentive eligible)
Lead and coach a team of healthcare sales reps in the field, focusing on growth with ambulatory care and health systems. Ideal if you have strong health system sales experience, love being on the road, and want to build and mentor a high-performing team.
Business Development Associate – Oxford Sales Academy
Employer: Oxford Global Resources
Location: Chandler, AZ
Type: Part-time (28 hours/week, Mon–Thu)
Compensation: $20–$25/hour + commission on meetings
Perfect for recent grads: an 8-week paid sales academy where you learn B2B sales, prospect real clients, and earn commission. Strong performers can move into a full-time Business Development Representative role with a clear career path.
Event Setup & Lead Generation Representative
Employer: Desert Showers and Remodeling LLC
Location: Chandler, AZ 85225
Type: Full-time, in-person events
Compensation: $17–$19/hour + commission bonuses, ~30–40 hours/week
Be the face of a local home remodeling brand at home shows, fairs, and community events—no hard closing, just friendly conversations and booking in-home estimates. Includes health insurance, PTO, and flexible weekend-focused schedules.
Sales Administrator – Semiconductor Industry
Employer: KLA
Location: Chandler, AZ
Type: Full-time
Compensation: $34.76–$59.09/hour (plus incentives and full benefits)
Support a global tech sales team by processing orders, managing forecasts, and coordinating across sales, operations, and logistics. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, strong in Excel/SAP/CRM, and want to be close to sales without carrying a quota.
Life Insurance Specialist
Employer: AAA Mountain West Group
Location: Chandler, AZ
Type: Full-time
Compensation: Not listed; includes annual incentive plan, 401(k) match up to 6%, PTO, holidays, free AAA Classic membership
Sell life insurance and annuities to AAA members while also training front-line staff on spotting and referring leads. Good for licensed life agents who want steady member traffic, strong benefits, and a community-focused brand.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles open nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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