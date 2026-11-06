👔 Chandler, AZ Management Roles with Several Openings

Chandler’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially in property and operations. Here are a few solid management and specialist roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Greystar

Greystar Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the day-to-day operations of a large apartment community, leading the on-site team and owning budgets, leasing, and resident satisfaction. Good fit if you have 4–6+ years in property management, strong people skills, and want robust benefits and bonus potential.

Employer: Greystar

Greystar Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Community Manager with rent collection, reporting, and resident relations at a Chandler community near the mall. Great step if you have 1–3 years in property or community management and want to grow into a full manager role with strong PTO and benefits.

Employer: Betacom Incorporated

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support telecom construction projects by tracking costs, managing project files, and coordinating with clients and subcontractors. Ideal if you bring 5+ years in construction or telecom operations and are strong with Excel and deadlines.

Employer: Array Technologies

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead regional field service, warranty, and aftermarket support teams for solar tracker systems. Best for someone with a technical or operations background (3–5+ years), leadership experience, and interest in renewable energy and field teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.