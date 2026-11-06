🍽️ Several Chandler Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $18/hr

Chandler’s food scene is busy, and local employers are hiring for both entry-level and management roles. If you like fast-paced work and serving people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Santika Indonesia Hotels & Resorts

Santika Indonesia Hotels & Resorts Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports hotel operations by keeping linens and laundry in top shape. They’re looking for someone with a Diploma in Accounting, 2+ years in a similar role, and fluent English with strong communication skills.

Employer: Grimaldi's Pizzeria

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Likely full-time (management role)

Likely (management role) Salary: Not listed; competitive compensation plus quarterly bonus

Lead a busy, award-winning pizzeria known for coal-fired pizza and a family feel. You’ll manage the team, drive sales, and control costs; they want 3+ years of restaurant or retail/hospitality management, strong people skills, and high energy. Benefits include health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, training, and food discounts.

Employer: Eurest (Compass Group)

Location: Intel CH6 Cafe – 5000 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85226

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00–$18.00 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, hours may vary

Help prep, serve, and stock food in a corporate café setting—no late nights or weekends listed. Some experience is required, and full-time roles may come with medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, discounts, and wellness programs.

If something here fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.