undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Chandler
🍽️ Several Chandler Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $18/hr
8 days ago
Chandler’s food scene is busy, and local employers are hiring for both entry-level and management roles. If you like fast-paced work and serving people, these are worth a look.
Laundry Attendant
- Employer: Santika Indonesia Hotels & Resorts
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role supports hotel operations by keeping linens and laundry in top shape. They’re looking for someone with a Diploma in Accounting, 2+ years in a similar role, and fluent English with strong communication skills.
Restaurant Manager
- Employer: Grimaldi's Pizzeria
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- Type: Likely full-time (management role)
- Salary: Not listed; competitive compensation plus quarterly bonus
Lead a busy, award-winning pizzeria known for coal-fired pizza and a family feel. You’ll manage the team, drive sales, and control costs; they want 3+ years of restaurant or retail/hospitality management, strong people skills, and high energy. Benefits include health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, training, and food discounts.
Food Service Worker (Full Time)
- Employer: Eurest (Compass Group)
- Location: Intel CH6 Cafe – 5000 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85226
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17.00–$18.00 per hour
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, hours may vary
Help prep, serve, and stock food in a corporate café setting—no late nights or weekends listed. Some experience is required, and full-time roles may come with medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, discounts, and wellness programs.
If something here fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.