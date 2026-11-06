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🐱 Playful Chandler Kittens & Loving Mamas Ready for Adoption
Chandler is full of whiskers and purrs right now! These adoptable cats and kittens are waiting at Saving One Life for someone to bring them home and love them forever.
Domino Mcfluff
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Personality: Fearless, curious, playful, always exploring and climbing; first to check out anything new
- Best home: An active home that enjoys a high-energy, adventurous kitten
- Shelter: Saving One Life
👉 Meet Domino Mcfluff and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Silver Maple
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Personality: "Energizer kitty" and purr machine; loves to run, jump, climb, and zoom; silly and entertaining
- Notes: Missing one toe but still a little gymnast
- Best home: Plenty of space and cat trees for playtime
- Shelter: Saving One Life
👉 Meet Silver Maple and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Smokey Mcfluff
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Personality: Sweet, independent, enjoys life at his own pace; likes to watch the action and join in when he feels like it
- Favorite things: Pom-poms, springs, exploring boxes
- Best home: Someone who appreciates a more low-key, gentle kitten
- Shelter: Saving One Life
👉 Meet Smokey Mcfluff and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Clementine Mcfluff
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Personality: Fun-loving, adventurous, curious, and energetic; loves wrestling, chasing toys, and exploring
- Best home: A playful family ready for a busy, mischievous kitten
- Shelter: Saving One Life
👉 Meet Clementine Mcfluff and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Brock Purrdy
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Personality: Sweet, cuddly, a little wild, and very talkative; loves toys, pets, and telling you all about his day
- Cats: Loves cat friends (per description)
- Best home: Someone who wants a social, interactive kitten with a big personality
- Shelter: Saving One Life
👉 Meet Brock Purrdy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Houdini Domino
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Role: Loving mama of the Domino crew
- Personality: Very sweet, people-oriented, adores human company; classic "elevator butt" when petted
- Best home: A home that wants an affectionate companion cat and is ready to spoil a former mama
- Shelter: Saving One Life
👉 Meet Houdini Domino and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chandler Domino
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Personality: Playful, curious, full of kitten mischief; loves toy mice, springs, and wand toys
- Best home: A family ready for lots of playtime and kitten antics
- Shelter: Saving One Life
👉 Meet Chandler Domino and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Longsox Domino
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Role: Another devoted mama from the Domino crew
- Personality: Very affectionate and people-loving; loves attention and back scratches; proud "Elevator Butt Club" member
- Best home: Someone who wants a loving adult cat ready to soak up affection
- Shelter: Saving One Life
👉 Meet Longsox Domino and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jasper Domino
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Personality: Gentle, sensitive, affectionate little shadow; likes to be near his people and "talk" to them
- Best home: A family that enjoys a chatty, clingy kitten who follows them around
- Shelter: Saving One Life
👉 Meet Jasper Domino and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Isaac Domino
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Personality: Sweet, playful, affectionate, and vocal; loves being near his humans and asking for attention
- Best home: Someone who wants a loving, talkative kitten companion
- Shelter: Saving One Life
👉 Meet Isaac Domino and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in Chandler, AZ or nearby and thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, please consider one of these wonderful cats and kittens from Saving One Life. Visit their listings, share with friends, and help these sweet felines find the homes they deserve.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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