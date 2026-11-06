🐱 Playful Chandler Kittens & Loving Mamas Ready for Adoption

Chandler is full of whiskers and purrs right now! These adoptable cats and kittens are waiting at Saving One Life for someone to bring them home and love them forever.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Personality: Fearless, curious, playful, always exploring and climbing; first to check out anything new

Fearless, curious, playful, always exploring and climbing; first to check out anything new Best home: An active home that enjoys a high-energy, adventurous kitten

An active home that enjoys a high-energy, adventurous kitten Shelter: Saving One Life

👉 Meet Domino Mcfluff and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Personality: "Energizer kitty" and purr machine; loves to run, jump, climb, and zoom; silly and entertaining

"Energizer kitty" and purr machine; loves to run, jump, climb, and zoom; silly and entertaining Notes: Missing one toe but still a little gymnast

Missing one toe but still a little gymnast Best home: Plenty of space and cat trees for playtime

Plenty of space and cat trees for playtime Shelter: Saving One Life

👉 Meet Silver Maple and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Personality: Sweet, independent, enjoys life at his own pace; likes to watch the action and join in when he feels like it

Sweet, independent, enjoys life at his own pace; likes to watch the action and join in when he feels like it Favorite things: Pom-poms, springs, exploring boxes

Pom-poms, springs, exploring boxes Best home: Someone who appreciates a more low-key, gentle kitten

Someone who appreciates a more low-key, gentle kitten Shelter: Saving One Life

👉 Meet Smokey Mcfluff and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Personality: Fun-loving, adventurous, curious, and energetic; loves wrestling, chasing toys, and exploring

Fun-loving, adventurous, curious, and energetic; loves wrestling, chasing toys, and exploring Best home: A playful family ready for a busy, mischievous kitten

A playful family ready for a busy, mischievous kitten Shelter: Saving One Life

👉 Meet Clementine Mcfluff and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Personality: Sweet, cuddly, a little wild, and very talkative; loves toys, pets, and telling you all about his day

Sweet, cuddly, a little wild, and very talkative; loves toys, pets, and telling you all about his day Cats: Loves cat friends (per description)

Loves cat friends (per description) Best home: Someone who wants a social, interactive kitten with a big personality

Someone who wants a social, interactive kitten with a big personality Shelter: Saving One Life

👉 Meet Brock Purrdy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Role: Loving mama of the Domino crew

Loving mama of the Domino crew Personality: Very sweet, people-oriented, adores human company; classic "elevator butt" when petted

Very sweet, people-oriented, adores human company; classic "elevator butt" when petted Best home: A home that wants an affectionate companion cat and is ready to spoil a former mama

A home that wants an affectionate companion cat and is ready to spoil a former mama Shelter: Saving One Life

👉 Meet Houdini Domino and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Personality: Playful, curious, full of kitten mischief; loves toy mice, springs, and wand toys

Playful, curious, full of kitten mischief; loves toy mice, springs, and wand toys Best home: A family ready for lots of playtime and kitten antics

A family ready for lots of playtime and kitten antics Shelter: Saving One Life

👉 Meet Chandler Domino and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Role: Another devoted mama from the Domino crew

Another devoted mama from the Domino crew Personality: Very affectionate and people-loving; loves attention and back scratches; proud "Elevator Butt Club" member

Very affectionate and people-loving; loves attention and back scratches; proud "Elevator Butt Club" member Best home: Someone who wants a loving adult cat ready to soak up affection

Someone who wants a loving adult cat ready to soak up affection Shelter: Saving One Life

👉 Meet Longsox Domino and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Personality: Gentle, sensitive, affectionate little shadow; likes to be near his people and "talk" to them

Gentle, sensitive, affectionate little shadow; likes to be near his people and "talk" to them Best home: A family that enjoys a chatty, clingy kitten who follows them around

A family that enjoys a chatty, clingy kitten who follows them around Shelter: Saving One Life

👉 Meet Jasper Domino and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Personality: Sweet, playful, affectionate, and vocal; loves being near his humans and asking for attention

Sweet, playful, affectionate, and vocal; loves being near his humans and asking for attention Best home: Someone who wants a loving, talkative kitten companion

Someone who wants a loving, talkative kitten companion Shelter: Saving One Life

👉 Meet Isaac Domino and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Chandler, AZ or nearby and thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, please consider one of these wonderful cats and kittens from Saving One Life. Visit their listings, share with friends, and help these sweet felines find the homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.