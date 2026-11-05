📋 Chandler AZ Admin Jobs – Multiple Front Desk & Office Roles

Chandler has some solid admin openings right now, from school front desks to hybrid office roles. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions Location: Chandler, AZ (office environment)

(office environment) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role supporting a busy garnishment team at a large HR/payroll company. You’ll handle inbox questions, scanning/sorting mail, outbound mailings, and general clerical work while learning garnishment basics. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, disability, and other insurance benefits.

Employer: Legacy Traditional Schools

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time, year-round

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role at a charter school, focused on greeting families, answering phones, managing orders and payments, and helping with events and substitutes. Good fit if you have 2+ years school/clerical experience, strong Google Suite skills, and want solid benefits, PTO, retirement plans, and growth/training opportunities.

Employer: proof. Pest Control

Location: Chandler, AZ (Hybrid – 2–4 days in office)

Type: Listed as Full-time , description notes Part-time ~12 hrs/week

Listed as , description notes Pay: $18–$22/hour

Family-owned pest control company looking for a phone-savvy office assistant to handle calls, schedule services, support sales and techs, and help with billing and invoices. Offers hybrid work, weekday schedule, and 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.