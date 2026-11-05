🤝 Chandler AZ Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Chandler has steady demand for caring people in group homes and healthcare settings. If you like helping others and don’t mind rolling up your sleeves, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: New Beginning Homes

New Beginning Homes Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $18.00 per hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 1pm–9pm (in-person)

Work one-on-one with an adolescent in a group home setting, helping with daily care, routines, and appointments. Must be 21+, have a driver’s license, and be able to get Article 9, CPR/First Aid, Prevention & Support, TB test, and a fingerprint clearance card (many certs reimbursed after 3 months). Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, and referral bonus.

Employer: New Beginning Homes

New Beginning Homes Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $18.00 per hour

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 1pm–9pm (in-person)

Very similar role to the Mon–Fri DCW job, but with a four-day schedule. You’ll support one adolescent member with personal care, behavior support, and transportation to appointments. Same certification and age requirements, plus medical, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

Employer: DaVita

Location: Chandler, AZ (supporting a new clinic opening in Maricopa)

(supporting a in Maricopa) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay depends on experience; see DaVita wage info link in posting)

Clinic-based role supporting dialysis patients with the emotional, social, and financial side of End Stage Renal Disease. Requires a Master’s in Social Work (MSW) and meeting state dialysis regulations; dialysis experience is preferred but not required. Offers a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, paid training, and family support resources.

Employer: Embrace Life Services

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time, Part-time, or On-call

Salary: Not listed

Support adults with developmental disabilities in a 24/7 group home setting. Duties include personal care, activities, outings, documentation, and following health and behavior plans. Must be 18+, have a high school diploma/GED, be able to get AZ Level One fingerprint clearance, CPR/First Aid, Article 9, and Prevention & Support. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, and overtime opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—community and social service jobs often lead to fast growth and more options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.