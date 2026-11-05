🚧 Chandler, AZ Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings

Chandler’s building boom is still going strong, and skilled trades are in demand. Here are a few solid roles worth a look if you like hands-on work and steady hours.

Employer: Sun Devil Auto (Sun Auto Network)

Sun Devil Auto (Sun Auto Network) Location: Chandler, AZ (serving Phoenix-area stores)

(serving Phoenix-area stores) Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$50/hour, depending on experience

Family-owned shop since 1978 looking for a transmission rebuilder with 5+ years’ experience on 4, 5, and 6-speed automatics. Monday–Friday schedule, bi-weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, sick time, holidays, and discounted vehicle services.

Employer: Kovach

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role sealing commercial glass on big local projects (airports, campuses, resorts). You’ll prep surfaces, apply sealants, work at heights, and be part of an employee-owned (ESOP) company with 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

Employer: Brycon

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Likely full-time apprenticeship (hours may include overtime, weekends, holidays)

Likely (hours may include overtime, weekends, holidays) Pay: Not listed

Entry-level path into the electrical trade. You’ll help install and repair wiring and fixtures, follow safety rules, use hand/power tools, and log on-the-job training hours while you learn. Background check and drug test required; good attendance and safety habits are a must.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—construction roles here tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.