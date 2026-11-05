🚌 Chandler AZ Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Chandler’s transport scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like turning a wrench or being out on the road. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Sunrise Telecom Inc

Sunrise Telecom Inc Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This CDL Class A role supports fiber optic network installation using a bucket truck and towing underground equipment. Good fit if you’re hardworking, reliable, and want steady work in construction/warehouse settings.

Employer: Oldcastle Infrastructure (CRH company)

Location: Chandler, AZ (onsite)

Type: Exempt / Full-time (management)

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive base pay + benefits)

Lead a team of dispatchers, loaders, and drivers, manage delivery schedules, and oversee fleet maintenance. Comes with medical, dental, disability, retirement savings, and wellness programs, plus growth in a large, stable company.

Employer: Eight Eleven

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $35.00 – $40.00 per hour

Work on heavy trucks, construction equipment, and farm machinery, handling diagnostics, repairs, and routine maintenance. Includes health, dental, vision, and paid time off, plus hands-on work with state-of-the-art equipment.

Employer: Eight Eleven

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $25.00 – $32.00 per hour

Drive tanker trucks hauling non-hazardous liquids, with a focus on FMCSA/DOT safety, clean logs, and strong route planning. Comes with health, dental, vision, and paid time off, ideal if you enjoy life on the road with steady local work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too. Share this with a friend who’s looking so you can job hunt together.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.