🏭 Chandler, AZ Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Chandler’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from hands-on shop work to leadership roles. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Sun Auto Tire & Service (Sun Devil Auto)

Sun Auto Tire & Service (Sun Devil Auto) Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $30–$50/hour DOE

Schedule: Monday–Friday

Build and rebuild automatic transmissions in a family-owned shop network that’s been around since 1978. This is a great fit if you have 5+ years of transmission experience and want steady hours, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid holidays, PTO), and no weekends.

Employer: Avnet (Fortune 500 technology distributor)

(Fortune 500 technology distributor) Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Senior leadership role owning quality and EHS across a major function at a global tech company. You’ll guide policy, lead multiple teams, work with senior leadership, and shape long-term quality strategy. Best for someone with 10+ years’ experience (including 5+ in management) who wants big-picture impact plus strong corporate benefits.

Employer: VIAVI Solutions

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Hands-on role keeping complex manufacturing equipment running for a global tech and optics company. You’ll troubleshoot electrical and mechanical issues, support 12‑hour rotating shifts, and act as the go-to tech on the floor. Ideal if you have an electronics-related associate degree and 2+ years of manufacturing maintenance experience.

Employer: Atlas Copco Group – Edwards Vacuum, LLC

Location: Chandler, AZ (Service Center)

Type: Full-time, On-site

Entry-level path into quality engineering on a production team that focuses on doing things right the first time. You’ll follow standard procedures, support quality and reliability, and get on‑the‑job training with clear steps for growth and stable hours (8‑hour shifts).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—employers often hire for potential, not just a checklist.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.