🏥 Chandler AZ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Chandler’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to home care to vet medicine. Here are several solid roles hiring now across the city.

Employer: Action Behavior Centers – ABA Therapy for Autism

Location: Chandler, AZ 85225

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8am–5pm (optional Saturdays)

Pay: $19–$28/hour (based on education and ABA experience) Work 1:1 with young kids using play-based ABA therapy. This role offers guaranteed full-time hours, paid RBT certification, raises every 6 months, strong benefits, and clear growth paths into leadership and BCBA roles.

Employer: Dignity Health – Chandler Regional Medical Center Outpatient Rehab

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Contract

Pay: $18.00–$21.71/hour Support licensed PTs in a busy outpatient rehab clinic—help with patient care, keep equipment clean, and assist with front-desk tasks. Great fit if you have a HS diploma, BLS, and want hands-on rehab experience in a large, well-known hospital system.

Employer: Behavioral Framework

Location: The Home Place, AZ (serving AZ families)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed Provide diagnostic evaluations for ages 1–21 (including ADOS-2, ADI-R, etc.) and supervise postdocs and trainees. Ideal for a licensed clinical psychologist with autism assessment experience who enjoys both testing and mentoring.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Externship / Internship

Pay: $1,000/week stipend Designed for DVM students graduating in 2027, this externship gives real-world clinical exposure plus a clear path to a new-grad doctor role at the hospital. You’ll get close mentorship, hands-on experience, and a chance to see if this is where you want to start your vet career.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base + monthly production bonus (no negative accrual) Full-time vet role with clinical autonomy, strong health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, CE allowance with paid days, and liability coverage. Good match if you want a supportive, network-backed practice but still value a local clinic feel.

Employer: Dignity Health – Chandler Regional Medical Center

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35.00–$58.63/hour Provide high-acuity care in the Cardiovascular ICU, using strong assessment and critical thinking skills in a fast-paced setting. Requires AZ/Compact RN license, 1+ year RN experience, BLS (ACLS within 6 months), with ICU experience and BSN preferred; includes access to student loan assistance/education benefits.

Employer: Ocotillo Foot & Ankle

Location: Chandler & Ahwatukee, AZ (alternating days)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8am–5pm

Pay: From $17/hour Join a podiatry practice and split time between two offices, supporting providers with patient care and admin tasks. You’ll need MA certification and graduation from a medical assisting program; perks include health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and performance bonuses.

Employer: Etipser, LLC

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Part-time (onsite home care)

Pay: $17–$18/hour Provide in-home support with daily living tasks like hygiene, dressing, and meals while monitoring client well-being. Great for students or parents needing flexibility; requires CPR, First Aid, and Fingerprint Clearance.

Employer: Aesthetic Family Dental Care

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: From $75,000/year Lead a busy, social-media-savvy dental office—oversee the team, schedules, KPIs, and patient experience. Best for someone with dental office management experience, strong leadership skills, and a love for high-energy, patient-focused culture; includes dental benefits, PTO, and discounts.

Employer: Fry’s Food and Drug

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed Run a busy retail pharmacy: fill prescriptions, counsel patients, give vaccines, and manage techs and inventory. You’ll need a Pharmacy degree and current state pharmacist license, and should be comfortable in a fast-paced, customer-facing setting.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and send in your application while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.