🍽️ Chandler AZ Food & Hospitality: Multiple Front & Back-of-House Roles

Chandler’s hospitality scene is busy right now—hotels, casinos, colleges, and local spots are all hiring. If you like working with people (or behind the scenes in a kitchen), there’s a good mix of options here.

Employer: Pyramid Global Hospitality / Marriott Phoenix Chandler

Pyramid Global Hospitality / Marriott Phoenix Chandler Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead quality checks on guest rooms, coach room attendants, and help keep this full‑service Marriott up to brand standards. Good fit if you have at least 6 months hotel inspection experience and like detail, walking the property, and supporting a team.

Employer: Sodexo

Location: Chandler, AZ (Pecos Campus)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50–$18.50 per hour

Weekday morning shifts cooking breakfast and lunch on the grill for students and staff. Includes benefits, training, and a steady campus schedule if you like early shifts and a team-focused kitchen.

Employer: Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen)

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location (weekly pay)

Keep the dish area spotless and safe so the restaurant can run smoothly. Comes with weekly pay, flexible schedules, and restaurant discounts—good entry point if you’re new to restaurants.

Employer: ISS Facility Services – North America

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.60 per hour

Drive prepared food between sites, restock micro‑kitchens and coffee stations, and keep areas clean and merchandised. Great if you like being on your feet, driving, and giving friendly service.

Employer: The Enclave at Chandler Senior Living (Spectrum Retirement)

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Prepare quality meals (including special diets) for residents and help manage food and supplies. Ideal for cooks with 2+ years experience who want steadier hours and full benefits.

Employer: Jinya Ramen Bar

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Not listed (in-person restaurant role)

Not listed (in-person restaurant role) Pay: $17.00–$20.00 per hour

Fast-paced kitchen cooking ramen and other menu items with strong knife skills and attention to detail. Good for experienced line cooks who like busy service and a team vibe.

Employer: Gila River Gaming Enterprises

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Not listed (casino environment)

Not listed (casino environment) Pay: $18.00 per hour

Overnight kitchen role preparing hot and cold items using standardized recipes in a high‑volume casino setting. Best for cooks with professional training or strong restaurant/catering experience who don’t mind graveyard shifts.

Overnight kitchen role preparing hot and cold items using standardized recipes in a high‑volume casino setting. Best for cooks with professional training or strong restaurant/catering experience who don’t mind graveyard shifts. Application deadline: November 18, 2026 – 4:00 PM

Employer: Gila River Gaming Enterprises

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.15 per hour + tips

Serve drinks in a busy casino bar, upsell premium beverages, and watch for signs of intoxication while following all alcohol rules. Great if you like nightlife energy and have bar or nightclub experience.

Serve drinks in a busy casino bar, upsell premium beverages, and watch for signs of intoxication while following all alcohol rules. Great if you like nightlife energy and have bar or nightclub experience. Application deadline: November 18, 2026 – 4:00 PM

Employer: Gila River Resorts & Casinos

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Not listed

Not listed Pay: $12.15 per hour + tips

Similar casino bartender role focused on “ultimate hospitality,” menu knowledge, and fast service from the bar to the gaming floor. Good for experienced bartenders who like high‑volume service.

Similar casino bartender role focused on “ultimate hospitality,” menu knowledge, and fast service from the bar to the gaming floor. Good for experienced bartenders who like high‑volume service. Application deadline: November 16, 2026 – 4:00 PM

Employer: Marriott International / Pyramid Global Hospitality

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Clean and reset guest rooms to Marriott standards—vacuuming, making beds, restocking amenities, and reporting maintenance issues. Best for someone with 1+ year housekeeping experience who likes physical work and a set routine.

Employer: Marriott International / Pyramid Global Hospitality

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Another listing for the same Housekeeping Inspector role at the Marriott Phoenix Chandler (see first job above). Use whichever link works best for you; duties and requirements are the same.

Employer: Gila River Resorts & Casinos

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Not listed

Not listed Salary: DOE (Depends on Experience)

Help manage the entire beverage department—training staff, enforcing alcohol and cash‑handling rules, and keeping service standards high. A strong fit if you have prior food & beverage management experience and want a leadership role.

Help manage the entire beverage department—training staff, enforcing alcohol and cash‑handling rules, and keeping service standards high. A strong fit if you have prior food & beverage management experience and want a leadership role. Application deadline: November 18, 2026 – 4:00 PM

Employer: Jet’s Pizza

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Run shifts at a busy pizza shop—making dough (lifting 50–75 lbs), coordinating deliveries, handling customer issues, and leading the team. Comes with employee discounts, free uniforms, and room to advance.

Employer: San Marcos Golf Resort (Crowne Plaza)

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time (night/overnight)

(night/overnight) Pay: $19.00 per hour

Overnight front desk role combining guest check‑ins/outs with nightly audit work. Requires OPERA PMS experience and at least 1 year hotel front desk; includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match.

Employer: MCR Hotels

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the front desk team—staffing, training, handling guest issues, and driving room revenue. Ideal for someone with prior front office management experience looking for growth, hotel discounts, and benefits.

Employer: Village Health Clubs & Spas

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Not listed

Not listed Pay: Not listed

Run the café kitchen inside a health club—prep, ordering, inventory, and keeping everything up to health code. Great if you like a wellness-focused environment and a smaller, member‑based crowd.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have more openings on their sites. Don’t wait too long; the good shifts and schedules usually go first.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.