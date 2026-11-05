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Chandler
🔧 Chandler AZ Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Chandler’s busy right now for hands-on work. If you like fixing things, being outdoors, or keeping buildings running, there are several solid options hiring.
Apartment Maintenance Technician – Lumiere Chandler
- Employer: AIR Communities
- Location: Chandler, AZ (Lumiere Chandler apartments)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21–$23/hour + up to $250/month in customer service bonuses
- Deadline: 11/25/2026 (then rolling until filled)
- Why it’s worth a look: Modern, tech-driven maintenance role with a 50% rent discount at any AIR community, strong benefits and 401(k) match up to 6%, and clear paths for career growth. You’ll handle turns, repairs (plumbing, electrical, HVAC, appliances), and resident service in a fast-paced setting.
Master Chiller Mechanic
- Employer: LotusWorks
- Location: Chandler, AZ (semiconductor facility)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Senior-level role working on large industrial chillers and mission-critical cooling systems in a semiconductor environment. Ideal if you have 8+ years in industrial HVAC/refrigeration and want complex troubleshooting, reliability work, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k), and education assistance).
Critical Environments Operator I
- Employer: CyrusOne
- Location: Chandler, AZ (data center)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Entry-level path into 24/7 data center operations & maintenance. Good fit if you have 0–2 years O&M or customer service, can lift 50 lbs, and want to learn building systems in a fast-paced, mission-critical setting with on-the-job training.
Service Technician III
- Employer: BH Management Services, LLC
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Higher-level apartment maintenance role handling HVAC, appliances, make-readies, and grounds, plus stepping in for the Service Manager when needed. Great if you have 3+ years maintenance experience, EPA 608 certification, and want steady work with a large, people-focused property company.
Maintenance Crew Member (Crew Driver)
- Employer: Encore Landscape Management
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $19/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Outdoor role maintaining commercial landscapes—mowers, trimmers, cleanups—plus driving the crew truck and trailer. Comes with weekly pay, health/vision/dental, PTO, and room to grow if you have an AZ driver’s license and like working outside.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open or upcoming.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.