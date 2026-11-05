🔧 Chandler AZ Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Chandler’s busy right now for hands-on work. If you like fixing things, being outdoors, or keeping buildings running, there are several solid options hiring.

Employer: AIR Communities

AIR Communities Location: Chandler, AZ (Lumiere Chandler apartments)

(Lumiere Chandler apartments) Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$23/hour + up to $250/month in customer service bonuses

+ up to in customer service bonuses Deadline: 11/25/2026 (then rolling until filled)

(then rolling until filled) Why it’s worth a look: Modern, tech-driven maintenance role with a 50% rent discount at any AIR community, strong benefits and 401(k) match up to 6%, and clear paths for career growth. You’ll handle turns, repairs (plumbing, electrical, HVAC, appliances), and resident service in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: LotusWorks

Location: Chandler, AZ (semiconductor facility)

(semiconductor facility) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Senior-level role working on large industrial chillers and mission-critical cooling systems in a semiconductor environment. Ideal if you have 8+ years in industrial HVAC/refrigeration and want complex troubleshooting, reliability work, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k), and education assistance).

Employer: CyrusOne

Location: Chandler, AZ (data center)

(data center) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Entry-level path into 24/7 data center operations & maintenance. Good fit if you have 0–2 years O&M or customer service, can lift 50 lbs, and want to learn building systems in a fast-paced, mission-critical setting with on-the-job training.

Employer: BH Management Services, LLC

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Higher-level apartment maintenance role handling HVAC, appliances, make-readies, and grounds, plus stepping in for the Service Manager when needed. Great if you have 3+ years maintenance experience, EPA 608 certification, and want steady work with a large, people-focused property company.

Employer: Encore Landscape Management

Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $19/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Outdoor role maintaining commercial landscapes—mowers, trimmers, cleanups—plus driving the crew truck and trailer. Comes with weekly pay, health/vision/dental, PTO, and room to grow if you have an AZ driver’s license and like working outside.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open or upcoming.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.