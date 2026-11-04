💻 Chandler AZ IT Hiring Now: Multiple Tech & Security Roles

Chandler’s tech scene is busy right now, with hands-on hardware roles and senior security work both in demand. If you like building PCs or locking down networks, there’s something here to check out.

Employer: Avnet

Avnet Location: Chandler, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior security role with a global FORTUNE 500 tech distributor. You’ll design and tune SIEM detections, support Netskope SWG/CASB, help with firewall changes, and join an on-call rotation. They highlight strong benefits like generous PTO, 401(k) + pension, medical/dental/vision, family leave, and education assistance.

Employer: Radiant Systems Inc

Location: Chandler, AZ 85226

Type: Contract (8 months)

Shift: 1st shift, 5:00 AM – 1:30 PM

Pay: $20/hr on W2

Entry-level, hands-on PC hardware role. You’ll assemble and configure PCs, troubleshoot hardware issues, and document repairs and part replacements. Requires a completed high school diploma, ability to lift up to 50 lbs, and comfort standing for long periods; overtime may come up.

Employer: Rang Technologies Inc

Location: Chandler, AZ 85226

Type: Contract (9+ months, contract-to-hire)

Shifts: 1st (5:00 AM – 1:30 PM) or 2nd (1:30 PM – 10:00 PM)

or Salary: Not listed

Great if you’re building your IT career and like working with your hands. You’ll integrate and configure PC hardware and peripherals, troubleshoot failures, and help improve build processes. Open to folks with less than one year of experience and a high school diploma; may require A+ and the ability to lift up to 50 lbs.

If one of these fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.