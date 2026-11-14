Champlin’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for both seasoned techs and students just getting started. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Champlin, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex diagnostics and repairs while following MAP and manufacturer standards. Good fit if you’re an experienced tech or ASE certified, comfortable with computerized diagnostics, and want steady, hands-on work in a busy shop.

Employer: Egan Company

Location: Based in Champlin, MN with work around the Greater Twin Cities

Based in with work around the Greater Twin Cities Type: Full-time, union

Pay: $38.28–$54.64 per hour (per IBEW Limited Energy MN Statewide Agreement)

Union role servicing and repairing access control, burglar, and video surveillance systems. Comes with a union benefit package, retirement plans, weekly pay, and a company vehicle—ideal if you have a MN Power Limited Technician license and are an IBEW member (or willing to join).

Employer: Egan Company

Location: Champlin, MN (office-based with jobsite visits)

(office-based with jobsite visits) Type: Paid summer internship (approx. 12 weeks)

Pay: $23.00 per hour

Hands-on estimating internship on large commercial, industrial, and renewable energy projects. Great for students in Construction Management or Electrical-related programs who want real project experience, site visits, and structured learning events.

If something here fits you (or a friend), save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.