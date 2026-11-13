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🏗️ Champlin, MN Engineering Roles With Multiple Openings
Champlin’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially for folks who know their way around Revit, AutoCAD, and power systems. If you’re in architecture or electrical design, these local roles are worth a look.
BIM Designer – Electrical Solutions & Prefab
- Employer: Egan Company
- Location: Champlin, MN (hybrid – mix of office and home after first 90 days)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $69,000–$90,000 + potential annual discretionary bonus
You’ll manage BIM models for electrical and VDC projects, build and maintain Revit standards, and help drive prefabrication and clash-free installs. This role stands out for its hybrid schedule, strong benefits and PTO, and the chance to shape CAD/BIM best practices across a large specialty contractor.
Electrical Engineer II – Power & Controls (Forgent Power Solutions, Inc.)
- Employer: Forgent Power Solutions, Inc.
- Location: Champlin, MN (some local/regional day trips, occasional domestic travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Mid-level role owning full electrical control system design packages in an Engineer-to-Order environment. You’ll use AutoCAD Electrical, apply UL 891/1558/508A and NEC, create one-lines and schematics, support manufacturing and field teams, and mentor EE I engineers.
Electrical Engineer II – Power & Controls (States Manufacturing)
- Employer: States Manufacturing
- Location: Champlin, MN, US
- Type: Not clearly stated (described as a full project-scope engineering role)
- Salary: Not listed
Very similar scope to the Forgent posting: lead LV/MV switchgear, switchboard, and panelboard designs, own projects from spec to final package, and work heavily in AutoCAD Electrical with UL and NEC standards. Good fit if you like hands-on collaboration with manufacturing and solving complex power challenges.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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