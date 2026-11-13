Champlin’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially for folks who know their way around Revit, AutoCAD, and power systems. If you’re in architecture or electrical design, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Egan Company

Egan Company Location: Champlin, MN (hybrid – mix of office and home after first 90 days)

(hybrid – mix of office and home after first 90 days) Type: Full-time

Salary: $69,000–$90,000 + potential annual discretionary bonus

You’ll manage BIM models for electrical and VDC projects, build and maintain Revit standards, and help drive prefabrication and clash-free installs. This role stands out for its hybrid schedule, strong benefits and PTO, and the chance to shape CAD/BIM best practices across a large specialty contractor.

Employer: Forgent Power Solutions, Inc.

Location: Champlin, MN (some local/regional day trips, occasional domestic travel)

(some local/regional day trips, occasional domestic travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid-level role owning full electrical control system design packages in an Engineer-to-Order environment. You’ll use AutoCAD Electrical, apply UL 891/1558/508A and NEC, create one-lines and schematics, support manufacturing and field teams, and mentor EE I engineers.

Employer: States Manufacturing

Location: Champlin, MN, US

Type: Not clearly stated (described as a full project-scope engineering role)

Not clearly stated (described as a full project-scope engineering role) Salary: Not listed

Very similar scope to the Forgent posting: lead LV/MV switchgear, switchboard, and panelboard designs, own projects from spec to final package, and work heavily in AutoCAD Electrical with UL and NEC standards. Good fit if you like hands-on collaboration with manufacturing and solving complex power challenges.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.