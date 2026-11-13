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👔 Champlin, MN: Multiple Management Roles with Egan Company
Champlin’s construction and industrial scene is busy, and Egan Company is hiring for leadership roles right here in town. If you’re into project management and electrical work, these are worth a look.
Project Manager – Industrial Controls (Process & Manufacturing)
- Employer: Egan Company
- Location: Champlin, MN (hybrid after first 90 days)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $73,440 – $91,800 + potential annual discretionary bonus
Lead industrial controls projects in food processing and manufacturing, managing multiple trades, budgets, and timelines. This role is ideal if you have 7+ years in electrical industrial controls, like solving complex problems, and want strong benefits (health, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, and more) in a stable, 80+ year company.
Assistant Project Manager Intern (Electrical Construction) – Summer 2027
- Employer: Egan Company
- Location: Champlin, MN
- Type: Paid internship (12 weeks, Summer 2027)
- Pay: $23.00/hour
Great fit if you’re a current student in construction management, electrical/mechanical construction, or a related field. You’ll support large commercial and industrial electrical projects, visit jobsites, learn estimating and project setup, and join a structured intern program with mentorship and workshops.
If one of these feels close to what you want, open the link, skim the full posting, and toss in an application or save it to your list today.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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