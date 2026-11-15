Champaign’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, from banks to big-box stores to student housing. If you like helping people and staying organized, there are several solid full-time options open today.

Employer: Bank of Springfield

Bank of Springfield Location: Champaign, IL

Salary: $18.00 – $20.00/hour (plus potential bonuses and incentives)

(plus potential bonuses and incentives) Type: Full-time

This role mixes customer service and light sales: you’ll open accounts, handle daily transactions, and help people reach their money goals in a community-focused bank setting.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1734

Location: 2610 N Prospect Ave, Champaign, IL 61822

Salary: $20 – $33/hour (plus performance incentives and possible hourly premiums)

(plus performance incentives and possible hourly premiums) Type: Full-time

Lead the Health & Beauty area, take care of customers, and help design seasonal displays, with access to strong benefits, 401(k), stock purchase, and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: Busey

Location: Champaign, IL

Salary: $17.50 – $20.00/hour (may be bonus-eligible)

(may be bonus-eligible) Type: Full-time

Blend teller work with deeper relationship banking: open and maintain accounts, handle cash, support online banking, and help match customers with the right financial products.

Employer: Fairlawn

Location: Champaign, IL

Salary: Competitive pay (not listed) + incentives

+ incentives Type: Full-time

Front-line support for student housing residents: answer questions by phone, text, and email, process leasing changes, keep the office running smoothly, and help students find the right place to live.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1734

Location: 2610 N Prospect Ave, Champaign, IL 61822

Salary: $15 – $28/hour (plus performance incentives and possible hourly premiums)

(plus performance incentives and possible hourly premiums) Type: Full-time | Shifts: Opening, Morning, Mid-Shift, Closing

Work in the cosmetics area, ring up purchases, and help customers find their favorite beauty products, with access to Walmart’s full benefits and education perks.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles or are growing fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.