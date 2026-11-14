Champaign’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses, therapists, and dental pros. If you want steady work helping patients, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.

CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC. Location: Champaign, IL

Type: Full-time (weekend program)

Provide patient-centered care on inpatient units, from assessments and care plans to meds and treatments. Good fit if you’re an RN who likes teamwork, clear documentation, and having your weekdays free.

Employer: Proforma Health

Location: Champaign, IL

Type: Full-time

Work in a modern, patient-focused office doing cleanings, perio care, and X-rays. Great if you enjoy building long-term patient relationships and keeping a calm, friendly chairside vibe.

Employer: Health Marketing

Location: Champaign, IL

Type: Full-time

Help patients regain independence after illness, injury, or surgery. You’ll assess needs, build treatment plans, and adjust care as patients progress, all with a strong, compassionate, patient-first approach.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.