Champaign has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things, being on your feet, and working outside or around buildings.

Here are a few strong options hiring today:

Employer: IFC - Industrial Fumigant Company (Rollins Corp.)

IFC - Industrial Fumigant Company (Rollins Corp.) Location: Champaign, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.56–$26.44 per hour (plus commission potential)

No experience needed, and they train you and help you get your pesticide license. Route-based work at commercial food facilities, company vehicle potential, and strong benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and holidays.

Employer: Avenue5 Residential

Location: Champaign, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$22 per hour

Apartment property maintenance role handling repairs (electrical, plumbing, appliances, HVAC, carpentry, grounds). Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, generous time off (including your birthday and a community service day), and lots of training and growth potential.

Employer: Avenue5 Residential

Location: Champaign, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$31.50 per hour

Lead the maintenance team for a residential property—oversee work orders, unit turns, budgets, and safety while still doing hands-on repairs. Good fit if you have 3+ years in property maintenance and want leadership responsibilities plus full benefits and paid holidays.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—employers often post similar roles again.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.