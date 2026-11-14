Looking for a fun, loyal dog in Champaign, IL? These pups at the Champaign County Humane Society are ready to meet you and join a loving home.

Breed: Cane Corso / Mastiff mix (listed as Mixed Breed Medium)

Cane Corso / Mastiff mix (listed as Mixed Breed Medium) Age: Adult (about 3 years old)

Adult (about 3 years old) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $115

Shelter: Champaign County Humane Society

Phone: (217) 344-7297 ext.12

Chase is a big, handsome guy who is talkative, friendly, and energetic. He’s very treat-motivated, which makes training easier—he’s eager to learn new tricks if snacks are involved. He’s also very expressive, so you’ll always know what’s on his mind (usually food and dinnertime!).

👉 Meet Chase and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / German Shepherd Dog mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Puppy (about 4 months old)

Puppy (about 4 months old) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Champaign County Humane Society

Phone: (217) 344-7297 ext.12

Named after the Kalos region in Pokémon, this little guy is friendly, energetic, and intelligent. Kalos already knows “sit” and picked it up quickly—he’s very treat-motivated and ready to learn more. He’ll do well with someone who can give him time, training, and play.

👉 Meet Kalos and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / German Shepherd Dog mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Puppy (about 4 months old)

Puppy (about 4 months old) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Champaign County Humane Society

Phone: (217) 344-7297 ext.12

Alola, named after the Alolan region in Pokémon, is friendly, affectionate, and playful. She’s a true lap-lover who will happily crawl into your lap if she can. This sweet, loving pup wants a home where she can be doted on and will bring a lot of joy to her new family.

👉 Meet Alola and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Champaign, IL area and one of these dogs sounds like a match, please call the Champaign County Humane Society at (217) 344-7297 ext.12 to ask about visiting and starting the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.