undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Sweet Champaign Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Champaign has some very special cats and kittens waiting for loving homes. All of these sweethearts are at one local shelter and hoping to meet their new families soon.
Anpan
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Champaign County Humane Society
- Phone: (217) 344-7297 ext.12
Anpan is a fluffy tortie baby with a long, beautiful coat. If you’re looking for a young kitten to grow up with your family, she could be a lovely match.
👉 Meet Anpan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Daifuku
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Champaign County Humane Society
- Phone: (217) 344-7297 ext.12
Daifuku is a classic orange boy kitten with short, easy-care fur. He’s a great choice if you want a young, active companion.
👉 Meet Daifuku and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dango
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell/White
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Champaign County Humane Society
- Phone: (217) 344-7297 ext.12
Dango is a longhaired tortie-and-white kitten with striking markings. She’d love a home that enjoys brushing and playtime.
👉 Meet Dango and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bobby
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby/White
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Champaign County Humane Society
- Phone: (217) 344-7297 ext.12
Bobby is a young brown tabby and white boy, past the tiny kitten stage but still full of youthful energy. His lower adoption fee makes him a nice option if you’re on a budget.
👉 Meet Bobby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Midnight
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Champaign County Humane Society
- Phone: (217) 344-7297 ext.12
Midnight is a sleek all-black adult cat. If you prefer a more settled companion instead of a wild kitten, she may be just what you’re looking for.
👉 Meet Midnight and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mimi
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Champaign County Humane Society
- Phone: (217) 344-7297 ext.12
Mimi is an adult tortoiseshell girl with a beautiful mottled coat. She’s a great choice if you want a cat whose personality is already developed.
👉 Meet Mimi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zero
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Champaign County Humane Society
- Phone: (217) 344-7297 ext.12
Zero is a mostly black kitten with short fur and lots of growing to do. He’d love a home that can keep up with kitten play and curiosity.
👉 Meet Zero and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hershey
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Champaign County Humane Society
- Phone: (217) 344-7297 ext.12
Hershey is a brown tabby kitten with classic stripes. She’s a sweet little one who will need plenty of toys and gentle guidance as she grows.
👉 Meet Hershey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Reeses
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Champaign County Humane Society
- Phone: (217) 344-7297 ext.12
Reeses is a tortoiseshell kitten with a colorful coat. She’d be a fun choice for someone ready for all the joys (and zoomies) of kittenhood.
👉 Meet Reeses and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lilly Mae
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Black
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Champaign County Humane Society
- Phone: (217) 344-7297 ext.12
Lilly Mae is a black-and-white adult kitty with a classic look. Her lower adoption fee makes her an appealing choice for many homes.
👉 Meet Lilly Mae and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wagashi
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Champaign County Humane Society
- Phone: (217) 344-7297 ext.12
Wagashi is a cream-colored mediumhair kitten with a soft, plush coat. He’ll appreciate regular brushing and lots of play.
👉 Meet Wagashi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Taiyaki
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Champaign County Humane Society
- Phone: (217) 344-7297 ext.12
Taiyaki is a tortoiseshell kitten with short fur and bold coloring. She’s ready to start life with a family of her own.
👉 Meet Taiyaki and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in Champaign, IL or nearby and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider visiting the Champaign County Humane Society or calling (217) 344-7297 ext.12 to ask about these wonderful kitties.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.