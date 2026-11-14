Champaign has some very special cats and kittens waiting for loving homes. All of these sweethearts are at one local shelter and hoping to meet their new families soon.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Champaign County Humane Society

Phone: (217) 344-7297 ext.12

Anpan is a fluffy tortie baby with a long, beautiful coat. If you’re looking for a young kitten to grow up with your family, she could be a lovely match.

👉 Meet Anpan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Champaign County Humane Society

Phone: (217) 344-7297 ext.12

Daifuku is a classic orange boy kitten with short, easy-care fur. He’s a great choice if you want a young, active companion.

👉 Meet Daifuku and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell/White

Tortoiseshell/White Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Champaign County Humane Society

Phone: (217) 344-7297 ext.12

Dango is a longhaired tortie-and-white kitten with striking markings. She’d love a home that enjoys brushing and playtime.

👉 Meet Dango and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby/White

Brown Tabby/White Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Champaign County Humane Society

Phone: (217) 344-7297 ext.12

Bobby is a young brown tabby and white boy, past the tiny kitten stage but still full of youthful energy. His lower adoption fee makes him a nice option if you’re on a budget.

👉 Meet Bobby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Champaign County Humane Society

Phone: (217) 344-7297 ext.12

Midnight is a sleek all-black adult cat. If you prefer a more settled companion instead of a wild kitten, she may be just what you’re looking for.

👉 Meet Midnight and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Champaign County Humane Society

Phone: (217) 344-7297 ext.12

Mimi is an adult tortoiseshell girl with a beautiful mottled coat. She’s a great choice if you want a cat whose personality is already developed.

👉 Meet Mimi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Black (mostly)

Black (mostly) Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Champaign County Humane Society

Phone: (217) 344-7297 ext.12

Zero is a mostly black kitten with short fur and lots of growing to do. He’d love a home that can keep up with kitten play and curiosity.

👉 Meet Zero and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Champaign County Humane Society

Phone: (217) 344-7297 ext.12

Hershey is a brown tabby kitten with classic stripes. She’s a sweet little one who will need plenty of toys and gentle guidance as she grows.

👉 Meet Hershey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Champaign County Humane Society

Phone: (217) 344-7297 ext.12

Reeses is a tortoiseshell kitten with a colorful coat. She’d be a fun choice for someone ready for all the joys (and zoomies) of kittenhood.

👉 Meet Reeses and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Champaign County Humane Society

Phone: (217) 344-7297 ext.12

Lilly Mae is a black-and-white adult kitty with a classic look. Her lower adoption fee makes her an appealing choice for many homes.

👉 Meet Lilly Mae and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Champaign County Humane Society

Phone: (217) 344-7297 ext.12

Wagashi is a cream-colored mediumhair kitten with a soft, plush coat. He’ll appreciate regular brushing and lots of play.

👉 Meet Wagashi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Champaign County Humane Society

Phone: (217) 344-7297 ext.12

Taiyaki is a tortoiseshell kitten with short fur and bold coloring. She’s ready to start life with a family of her own.

👉 Meet Taiyaki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Champaign, IL or nearby and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider visiting the Champaign County Humane Society or calling (217) 344-7297 ext.12 to ask about these wonderful kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.