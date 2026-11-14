Champaign’s retail and service spots are busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Champaign, IL (Campustown, 55 E Green St)

(Campustown, 55 E Green St) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the friendly face (and voice) of a busy pizza shop—take orders in person and by phone, handle payments, help make pizzas, and keep the store clean and running smoothly. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, teamwork, and flexible shifts including nights and weekends.

Employer: Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica)

(EssilorLuxottica) Location: Champaign, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $15.00 – $17.98 per hour (plus possible bonus/commission)

(plus possible bonus/commission) Benefits: May include health care, retirement savings, PTO, and employee discounts (per posting)

Help customers find stylish, high-quality sunglasses while hitting sales goals in a clean, upbeat store. Great for anyone who enjoys fashion, talking with people, and learning sales skills with room to grow.

Employer: Koerner Distributor, Inc.

Location: Champaign, IL (on the road, visiting retail accounts)

(on the road, visiting retail accounts) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.00 per hour

Hours: 35–45 hours per week

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, HSA, life insurance, mileage reimbursement, paid time off, paid training

Keep store shelves stocked and displays looking sharp for a major beverage distributor. This is a good match if you like working independently, don’t mind lifting 40–50 lb cases, and want steady hours with solid benefits.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.