📢 Major building projects recently permitted in Champaign

The Champaign Fire Department’s Building Safety Division has issued several large building permits (each $250,000+) in November 2026:

2507 Prairieridge Pl. – $610,000 , issued 11/5/26 – Residential , new single-family home

– , issued – , 1701 Broadmoor Dr. – $366,250 , issued 11/6/26 – Commercial , interior alterations

– , issued – , 4302 Nicklaus Dr. – $5,303,038 , issued 11/6/26 – Commercial , new multi-family dwelling

– , issued – , 603 E. Clark St. – $650,750, issued 11/10/26 – Commercial, apartment renovations

For 2026, the total permitted construction value in Champaign so far is $472,920,885.

If you live, work, or own property near these addresses, this gives you a heads-up about new housing, renovations, and commercial changes coming to your area.