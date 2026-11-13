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Champaign
📢 New high-value building permits issued in Champaign
10 days ago
📢 Major building projects recently permitted in Champaign
The Champaign Fire Department’s Building Safety Division has issued several large building permits (each $250,000+) in November 2026:
- 2507 Prairieridge Pl. – $610,000, issued 11/5/26 – Residential, new single-family home
- 1701 Broadmoor Dr. – $366,250, issued 11/6/26 – Commercial, interior alterations
- 4302 Nicklaus Dr. – $5,303,038, issued 11/6/26 – Commercial, new multi-family dwelling
- 603 E. Clark St. – $650,750, issued 11/10/26 – Commercial, apartment renovations
For 2026, the total permitted construction value in Champaign so far is $472,920,885.
If you live, work, or own property near these addresses, this gives you a heads-up about new housing, renovations, and commercial changes coming to your area.
More Info: Building Permits Issued - City of Champaign
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