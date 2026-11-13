Champaign’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, and a few solid spots are hiring. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Champaign, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.98 – $29.98 per hour (plus bonus opportunities)

Run the whole restaurant, from hiring and leading the team to hitting sales goals and keeping guests happy. Comes with 12+ weeks of paid leadership training, free meals on shift, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a clear path to General Manager.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Champaign, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22 – $25 per hour (plus bonus opportunities)

Support the Store Manager with daily operations, scheduling, and guest service while you learn the ropes of restaurant leadership. Includes 3+ weeks of paid training, free meals, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and room to grow into higher management.

Employer: TownePlace Suites by Marriott – Champaign, IL

Location: Champaign, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $18.00 per hour

Be the friendly face at check-in and check-out, answer phones, handle payments, and help guests with questions about the hotel and local area. Great fit if you have hotel experience (2+ years preferred) and can work different shifts in a 24/7 hotel environment.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.