Champaign’s trades scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. If you’re good with tools or don’t mind getting a little dirty, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Edelman Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, Electric & Solar

Edelman Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, Electric & Solar Location: Champaign, IL (residential installs)

(residential installs) Pay: $20–$45/hour base, plus $2–$5/hour in performance incentives

base, plus in performance incentives Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, starts 7:00 AM

This is a solid fit if you like building and installing systems and want a clear pay ladder from entry-level to experienced. Includes take-home company vehicle, weekly technical training, 2 weeks PTO, health, dental, vision, and 401(k) with up to 5% match.

Employer: Edelman Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, Electric & Solar

Edelman Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, Electric & Solar Location: Champaign, IL (residential service)

(residential service) Pay: $20–$40/hour base, plus $2–$5/hour in performance incentives

base, plus in performance incentives Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, starts 7:00 AM, minimal rotating on-call

Great if you enjoy troubleshooting and talking with homeowners. You’ll diagnose and repair systems, with dispatch from home, a take-home service vehicle, weekly training, 2 weeks PTO, health, dental, vision, and 401(k) with up to 5% match.

Employer: Edelman Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, Electric & Solar

Edelman Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, Electric & Solar Location: Champaign, IL

Pay: $20–$30/hour depending on experience, plus bonuses

depending on experience, plus bonuses Type: Internship / entry-level track

This is a good on-ramp into HVAC if you have some experience or schooling and want to grow into full service work. You’ll handle tune-ups, safety checks, and filter changes while building skills in electrical and refrigeration, with a clear path to advance.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1734

Location: 2610 N Prospect Ave, Champaign, IL 61822

Pay: $15–$28/hour , plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

, plus possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Full-time, overnight

Janitorial/maintenance role keeping the store, parking lot, and restrooms clean and safe. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and access to Live Better U (Walmart-paid education from high school through bachelor’s degrees).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often have similar roles open that aren’t obvious at first glance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.