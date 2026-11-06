🐱 Playful Champaign Kittens Ready for Adoption with Catsnap

Looking for a fun new feline friend in Champaign, IL? These young kittens from Catsnap are social, playful, and ready to join loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby ("tabbico")

Brown tabby ("tabbico") Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Catsnap — (217) 689-0770

Phoebe is a young tabbico who’s described as the brains of her sibling group. She’s well socialized and ready to go, but she really wants another kitten to play with, so plan on adopting her with a buddy. Catsnap has many kittens to choose from.

👉 Meet Phoebe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Catsnap — (217) 689-0770

Penelope is a faithful little tabby who’s “ready to make your house a home.” She’s just starting out in life and needs to go home with another kitten so she can keep learning how to “cat” the right way.

👉 See Penelope and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Catsnap — (217) 689-0770

Peter is a tiny orange baby who was saved from a life all alone by a kind person. He’s up to date on vetting and very loved in foster care. Like most kittens, he’ll do best with a playmate in his new home.

👉 Meet Peter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico or dilute calico

Calico or dilute calico Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Catsnap — (217) 689-0770

Fidget is a cute calico who’s getting used to the adoption floor and is all set to start her new life. She’s used to being with her brother Fetch, and together they can be “crazy kids.” Catsnap suggests adopting her with Fetch or even pairing her with another calico.

👉 Meet Fidget and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Catsnap — (217) 689-0770

Fetch is a soft, fun orange kitten who’s ready to start his new life with you. He’s still a baby and needs a playmate, so plan on adopting him with another kitten, like his sister Fidget or one of the many others at Catsnap.

👉 View Fetch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

To meet any of these kittens, fill out the online application at Catsnap (catsnap.org) or call (217) 689-0770 for more information. Bringing home a pair of kittens helps them grow up happy, social, and confident.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.