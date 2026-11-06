🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Champaign

Looking for a new four-legged friend in Champaign, IL? These adoptable dogs at the Champaign County Humane Society are ready to meet you and join a loving home.

Breed: Shar Pei / Boxer mix

Shar Pei / Boxer mix Age: Senior (about 8 years old)

Senior (about 8 years old) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $115

Shelter: Champaign County Humane Society

Phone: (217) 344-7297 ext.12

About Zoey:

Zoey is an 8-year-old sweetheart who loves going on walks and sniffing everything along the way. She enjoys playing fetch and has a funny habit of staring at you while you eat, even offering her paw in hopes of a snack. She loves looking outside, so a home with nice windows where she can relax and watch the world go by would be a great fit.

👉 Meet Zoey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Puppy (about 4 months old)

Puppy (about 4 months old) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle/White

Brindle/White Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Champaign County Humane Society

Phone: (217) 344-7297 ext.12

About Coco:

Coco is a young, sweet pittie pup who is very treat-motivated and eager to learn. She’s outgoing, enjoys meeting new people, and loves exploring new places. If you’re looking for a friendly, social puppy to grow up with your family, Coco may be the one.

👉 Meet Coco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Full name: Alfonzo "Papa the Best" Capone (goes by Capone )

Alfonzo "Papa the Best" Capone (goes by ) Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young (about 1 year old)

Young (about 1 year old) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Adoption Fee: $115

Shelter: Champaign County Humane Society

Phone: (217) 344-7297 ext.12

About Capone:

Capone is a sweet, affectionate young pittie. In his previous home, he did well with children and has lived with other dogs, with some preference for female dogs. He can be excitable, but he’ll also sit patiently and quietly for treats. When he gets a bit wound up seeing other dogs outside, he can be redirected with treats, which makes training easier.

👉 Meet Capone and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs sounds like a match, please call Champaign County Humane Society at (217) 344-7297 ext.12 or stop by to visit. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.