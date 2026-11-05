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🍽️ Champaign food & hospitality jobs with multiple openings
Champaign’s food scene is growing fast, with new spots opening and established names hiring. If you like working with food and people, there are several solid options right now.
Food Prep / Line Cook – Spitfire Chicken
- Employer: Spitfire Chicken
- Location: Champaign, IL
- Type: Full-time & Part-time (up to ~30 hrs/week)
- Pay: From $16.00/hour + tips, paid time off, flexible scheduling, employee discount, paid training
New fast-casual chicken spot launching in late 2025, focused on global flavors and a tight, efficient kitchen. Good fit if you like fresh ingredients, a startup vibe, and don’t mind pitching in across prep, line, dish, and some front-of-house.
Restaurant Zone Manager – Raising Cane’s
- Employer: Raising Cane’s
- Location: Champaign, IL
- Type: Full-time management
- Pay: $19.00 – $19.75/hour + weekly pay, PTO, holidays, health benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, gym program, pet insurance
Hands-on shift leader role running one zone of the restaurant, directing crew, and keeping service and cleanliness on point. Great if you have 1+ year of restaurant or retail management and want strong benefits with a fast-growing national brand.
Restaurant Assistant Operation Manager – Kajiken Champaign
- Employer: Kajiken Champaign
- Location: Champaign, IL (managing two restaurants)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $54,000 – $66,000/year + employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training
Multi-location assistant ops role covering daily operations, budgets, inventory, and staff scheduling/training. Best for someone with management experience, ServSafe Manager, a driver’s license, and comfort lifting up to 50 lbs and working weekends/holidays.
Baker – Niemanns
- Employer: Niemanns (Niemann Foods)
- Location: 2901 West Kirby, Champaign, IL 61821
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Minimum wage up to $20/hour (based on experience)
Hands-on bakery role making breads, sweets, and specialty items while following recipes and health codes. Good for early birds who like physical work, learning pro bakery equipment, and want benefits options even as a part-timer.
Line Cook / Prep Cook – Wok To Bowl
- Employer: Wok To Bowl
- Location: Champaign, IL (main site 1806 W. Bradley Ave)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $18.00/hour + paid time off, paid training
New location opening in early January, with your first 4 weeks of paid training in Bloomington (travel reimbursed). Nice pick if you want to grow your kitchen skills in a fast-paced, team-focused spot and you have reliable transportation for training.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still apply—getting your name in early often leads to more options.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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