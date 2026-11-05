🍽️ Champaign food & hospitality jobs with multiple openings

Champaign’s food scene is growing fast, with new spots opening and established names hiring. If you like working with food and people, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Spitfire Chicken

Spitfire Chicken Location: Champaign, IL

Champaign, IL Type: Full-time & Part-time (up to ~30 hrs/week)

Full-time & Part-time (up to ~30 hrs/week) Pay: From $16.00/hour + tips, paid time off, flexible scheduling, employee discount, paid training

New fast-casual chicken spot launching in late 2025, focused on global flavors and a tight, efficient kitchen. Good fit if you like fresh ingredients, a startup vibe, and don’t mind pitching in across prep, line, dish, and some front-of-house.

Employer: Raising Cane’s

Location: Champaign, IL

Champaign, IL Type: Full-time management

management Pay: $19.00 – $19.75/hour + weekly pay, PTO, holidays, health benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, gym program, pet insurance

Hands-on shift leader role running one zone of the restaurant, directing crew, and keeping service and cleanliness on point. Great if you have 1+ year of restaurant or retail management and want strong benefits with a fast-growing national brand.

Employer: Kajiken Champaign

Location: Champaign, IL (managing two restaurants )

Champaign, IL (managing ) Type: Full-time

Pay: $54,000 – $66,000/year + employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training

Multi-location assistant ops role covering daily operations, budgets, inventory, and staff scheduling/training. Best for someone with management experience, ServSafe Manager, a driver’s license, and comfort lifting up to 50 lbs and working weekends/holidays.

Employer: Niemanns (Niemann Foods)

Location: 2901 West Kirby, Champaign, IL 61821

Type: Part-time

Pay: Minimum wage up to $20/hour (based on experience)

Hands-on bakery role making breads, sweets, and specialty items while following recipes and health codes. Good for early birds who like physical work, learning pro bakery equipment, and want benefits options even as a part-timer.

Employer: Wok To Bowl

Location: Champaign, IL (main site 1806 W. Bradley Ave )

Champaign, IL (main site ) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00/hour + paid time off, paid training

New location opening in early January, with your first 4 weeks of paid training in Bloomington (travel reimbursed). Nice pick if you want to grow your kitchen skills in a fast-paced, team-focused spot and you have reliable transportation for training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still apply—getting your name in early often leads to more options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.