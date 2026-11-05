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🛒 Champaign Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Champaign has some solid front-line customer roles right now, from books to glasses to shipping. If you like helping people face-to-face, these are worth a look.
Optical Retail Sales Associate (Full Time)
- Employer: Eyemart Express
- Location: Champaign, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15–$17.50/hour + incentives
Help customers pick frames, lenses, and coatings, and learn the basics of optical work like measurements, adjustments, and simple repairs. Comes with health, vision, dental, 401(k) match, disability, and life insurance, plus a focus on work–life balance and growth in a busy, stable retail setting.
Retail Customer Service Associate
- Employer: FedEx Office
- Location: Champaign, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.35–$21.57/hour
Mix of customer service, printing, signs, and shipping—great if you like variety and staying busy. Full-time roles can include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, holidays, parental leave, and tuition help once you meet eligibility rules.
Bookseller – Temporary
- Employer: Barnes & Noble
- Location: Champaign, IL
- Type: Temporary / variable hours
- Pay: Not listed
Perfect if you love books and people. You’ll help customers find titles, run the register, unpack and shelve deliveries, and keep displays looking sharp. Even as a temp, you can get employee discount, sick pay, and access to more benefits depending on weekly hours.
If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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