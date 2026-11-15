Looking for a new feline friend in Chamblee, GA? These adoptable cats at DeKalb County Animal Services are hoping for a cozy, loving home.

All cats listed here have an adoption fee of $65 and are waiting at DeKalb County Animal Services. To ask about any cat, call (404) 294-2165.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: DeKalb County Animal Services — (404) 294-2165

👉 Meet Lennon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: DeKalb County Animal Services — (404) 294-2165

👉 Meet Bamboo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: DeKalb County Animal Services — (404) 294-2165

👉 Meet Chipmunk and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: DeKalb County Animal Services — (404) 294-2165

👉 Meet Mantis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Fawn

Tan/Fawn Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: DeKalb County Animal Services — (404) 294-2165

👉 Meet Cozy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: DeKalb County Animal Services — (404) 294-2165

👉 Meet Duckling and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: DeKalb County Animal Services — (404) 294-2165

👉 Meet Tortoise and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: DeKalb County Animal Services — (404) 294-2165

👉 Meet Tortuga and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: DeKalb County Animal Services — (404) 294-2165

👉 Meet Tuatara and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: DeKalb County Animal Services — (404) 294-2165

👉 Meet Bubble Pop and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $65

Shelter: DeKalb County Animal Services — (404) 294-2165

— Personality notes: Short for Ping Pong, this little guy loves to dart between toys all day. He’s curious and energetic, but also a bit shy at first. Once he warms up, he becomes a purring machine who enjoys lap time and affection.

👉 Meet Pong and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Chamblee, consider visiting DeKalb County Animal Services to meet these cats in person, or click through to apply online. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help each of these kitties find a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.