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🐱 Playful Kittens & a Charming Cat Ready for Adoption in Chamblee
Chamblee has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at DeKalb County Animal Services and are looking for someone to love.
Marplus
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $65
- Shelter: DeKalb County Animal Services
- Phone: (404) 294-2165
Marplus is a young black kitten who’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home. At her age, she’s a great fit for families who want to raise a kitten and help her learn the ropes.
👉 Meet Marplus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
[Caramel White
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $65
- Shelter: DeKalb County Animal Services
- Phone: (404) 294-2165
Caramel is a baby boy with a sleek black coat. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family and learn good house manners.
👉 Meet Caramel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Catrick Swayze
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or red
- Adoption fee: $65
- Shelter: DeKalb County Animal Services
- Phone: (404) 294-2165
Catrick Swayze is an adult orange/red cat with a big name and a lot of charm. Adult cats often settle in quickly and are a great choice if you want a calmer companion.
👉 Meet Catrick Swayze and apply to adopt on adoptapet
[Jellybean Yellow
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $65
- Shelter: DeKalb County Animal Services
- Phone: (404) 294-2165
Jellybean is a tiny black kitten who’s ready to leave the shelter for a real home. She’ll do best with someone who can give her time, play, and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet Jellybean and apply to adopt on adoptapet
[Licorice Green
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $65
- Shelter: DeKalb County Animal Services
- Phone: (404) 294-2165
Licorice is another sweet black kitten hoping for a safe place to grow up. Kittens like her are usually very curious and eager to explore their new homes.
👉 Meet Licorice and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ravi
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $65
- Shelter: DeKalb County Animal Services
- Phone: (404) 294-2165
Ravi is a baby black kitten who’s ready to meet his new people. With patience and playtime, he can grow into a wonderful house cat.
👉 Meet Ravi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
[Taffy Pink
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $65
- Shelter: DeKalb County Animal Services
- Phone: (404) 294-2165
Taffy is a young black kitten looking for a forever family. She’s at a great age to learn routines and become a loving companion.
👉 Meet Taffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Newan
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $65
- Shelter: DeKalb County Animal Services
- Phone: (404) 294-2165
Newan is another adorable black kitten waiting at the shelter. She’ll need a patient adopter who can help her feel safe and loved.
👉 Meet Newan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Porest
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown or chocolate
- Adoption fee: $65
- Shelter: DeKalb County Animal Services
- Phone: (404) 294-2165
Porest is a brown/chocolate baby kitten with a lot of life ahead of her. She’s ready to leave the shelter and start her new life with a caring family.
👉 Meet Porest and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Chamblee, GA, please consider visiting DeKalb County Animal Services or calling (404) 294-2165 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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