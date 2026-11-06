🐱 Playful Kittens & a Charming Cat Ready for Adoption in Chamblee

Chamblee has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at DeKalb County Animal Services and are looking for someone to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: DeKalb County Animal Services

Phone: (404) 294-2165

Marplus is a young black kitten who’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home. At her age, she’s a great fit for families who want to raise a kitten and help her learn the ropes.

👉 Meet Marplus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: DeKalb County Animal Services

Phone: (404) 294-2165

Caramel is a baby boy with a sleek black coat. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family and learn good house manners.

👉 Meet Caramel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Orange or red

Orange or red Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: DeKalb County Animal Services

Phone: (404) 294-2165

Catrick Swayze is an adult orange/red cat with a big name and a lot of charm. Adult cats often settle in quickly and are a great choice if you want a calmer companion.

👉 Meet Catrick Swayze and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: DeKalb County Animal Services

Phone: (404) 294-2165

Jellybean is a tiny black kitten who’s ready to leave the shelter for a real home. She’ll do best with someone who can give her time, play, and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Jellybean and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: DeKalb County Animal Services

Phone: (404) 294-2165

Licorice is another sweet black kitten hoping for a safe place to grow up. Kittens like her are usually very curious and eager to explore their new homes.

👉 Meet Licorice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: DeKalb County Animal Services

Phone: (404) 294-2165

Ravi is a baby black kitten who’s ready to meet his new people. With patience and playtime, he can grow into a wonderful house cat.

👉 Meet Ravi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: DeKalb County Animal Services

Phone: (404) 294-2165

Taffy is a young black kitten looking for a forever family. She’s at a great age to learn routines and become a loving companion.

👉 Meet Taffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: DeKalb County Animal Services

Phone: (404) 294-2165

Newan is another adorable black kitten waiting at the shelter. She’ll need a patient adopter who can help her feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet Newan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: DeKalb County Animal Services

Phone: (404) 294-2165

Porest is a brown/chocolate baby kitten with a lot of life ahead of her. She’s ready to leave the shelter and start her new life with a caring family.

👉 Meet Porest and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Chamblee, GA, please consider visiting DeKalb County Animal Services or calling (404) 294-2165 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.