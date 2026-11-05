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Chamblee

💰 100% city tax exemption for eligible seniors by Feb 26, 2027

6 days ago
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💰 100% city property tax break for qualifying seniors & disabled

The City of Chamblee offers a 100% exemption on city property taxes for qualifying seniors and disabled residential homeowners.

You may qualify if:

  • You are 65 or older or disabled
  • You live in an owner-occupied home in Chamblee

Key details:

  • This exemption applies to city property taxes only, not county taxes.
  • Exemptions must be updated every three years.
  • The current renewal cycle resumes for residents on streets A–E.
  • The City will begin taking applications on Monday, January 4, 2027.
  • The deadline to apply is February 26, 2027.

What to do: Visit the City of Chamblee website to see how to apply and submit your application or renewal before February 26, 2027.

More Info: Senior Homestead Exemption Deadline

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