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Chamblee
💰 100% city tax exemption for eligible seniors by Feb 26, 2027
6 days ago
💰 100% city property tax break for qualifying seniors & disabled
The City of Chamblee offers a 100% exemption on city property taxes for qualifying seniors and disabled residential homeowners.
You may qualify if:
- You are 65 or older or disabled
- You live in an owner-occupied home in Chamblee
Key details:
- This exemption applies to city property taxes only, not county taxes.
- Exemptions must be updated every three years.
- The current renewal cycle resumes for residents on streets A–E.
- The City will begin taking applications on Monday, January 4, 2027.
- The deadline to apply is February 26, 2027.
What to do: Visit the City of Chamblee website to see how to apply and submit your application or renewal before February 26, 2027.
More Info: Senior Homestead Exemption Deadline
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