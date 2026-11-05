💰 100% city tax exemption for eligible seniors by Feb 26, 2027

💰 100% city property tax break for qualifying seniors & disabled

The City of Chamblee offers a 100% exemption on city property taxes for qualifying seniors and disabled residential homeowners.

You may qualify if:

You are 65 or older or disabled

You live in an owner-occupied home in Chamblee

Key details:

This exemption applies to city property taxes only , not county taxes.

, not county taxes. Exemptions must be updated every three years .

. The current renewal cycle resumes for residents on streets A–E .

. The City will begin taking applications on Monday, January 4, 2027 .

. The deadline to apply is February 26, 2027.

What to do: Visit the City of Chamblee website to see how to apply and submit your application or renewal before February 26, 2027.