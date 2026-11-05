📢 Apply for year-long Visual Arts I with high school credit

📢 Apply for Year-Long Art at Chamblee Middle (High School Credit!)

Chamblee Middle School will offer Visual Arts Comp I as a year-long course in the 2027–2028 school year. Students who take this class can earn 1 Carnegie credit that transfers to high school.

Who can apply

Must be a CMS 8th grade student for 2027–2028

Must submit 2–3 of your best artworks created in the last 2 years (submitted digitally on the application form )

created in the last (submitted ) Must turn in the entire application packet by January 6, 2027

The course is a studio class focused on building a portfolio using a range of media and techniques, plus art history, criticism, and sketchbook work.

Music students note: If you are in a year-long music class (band, chorus, orchestra), you would need to switch to half-year music to take this art course. You can still participate in solo/ensemble, honors, and field trips. You would take Health & PE first semester, then your music course second semester (starting in January).

Questions? Email Ms. Roberts at [email protected].