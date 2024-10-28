Open in App
    Chambersburg Public Opinion

    🥇 Time to vote for the Franklin/Fulton Athletes of the Week (Oct. 21-26)

    By Lyzz Stallings, Chambersburg Public Opinion,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VR5co_0wP85joq00

    Last week brought more outstanding performances across as Franklin and Fulton county teams participated in the district postseason.

    Now, it's time for the fans to decide which performances top the others in the final poll of the fall. Vote now: the poll runs until 5 p.m. Wednesday. Don't forget to vote for your favorite student section!

    The winners will be announced on the GameTimePA Instagram page.

    Can't see the polls? Refresh your browser.

    District 3 cross country: Colorful medals, champions crowned and a PR with a missing shoe

    Week 10 scores: Shippensburg falls one game short of a perfect season

    2024 fall Athletes of the Week winners

    Aug. 26-31: Brock Martin, James Buchanan football and Braelyn Cordell, Greencastle-Antrim soccer

    Sept. 2-7: Colton Hunsecker, Chambersburg soccer and Malia Cramer, Chambersburg soccer

    Sept. 9-14: Taylor Bard, Shippensburg soccer and Brady Rosenberry, Chambersburg football

    Sept. 16-21: Olivia Fortmann, Waynesboro volleyball and Nathan Nolan, Waynesboro football

    Sept. 23-28: Raiden Matthews, James Buchanan soccer and Nizaya Hawkins, Chambersburg volleyball

    Sept. 30-Oct. 5: Lane Barry, Greencastle-Antrim football and Alaina Garling, Greencastle-Antrim volleyball

    Oct. 7-12: Kaydee Beckenbaugh, Shippensburg golf and Jaden Hines, Shippensburg football

    Oct. 14-19: Lyndsey Gustafson, Shippensburg field hockey and Colton Hunsecker, Chambersburg soccer

    This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: 🥇 Time to vote for the Franklin/Fulton Athletes of the Week (Oct. 21-26)

