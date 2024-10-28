Last week brought more outstanding performances across as Franklin and Fulton county teams participated in the district postseason.

Now, it's time for the fans to decide which performances top the others in the final poll of the fall. Vote now: the poll runs until 5 p.m. Wednesday. Don't forget to vote for your favorite student section!

The winners will be announced on the GameTimePA Instagram page.

Can't see the polls? Refresh your browser.

2024 fall Athletes of the Week winners

Aug. 26-31: Brock Martin, James Buchanan football and Braelyn Cordell, Greencastle-Antrim soccer

Sept. 2-7: Colton Hunsecker, Chambersburg soccer and Malia Cramer, Chambersburg soccer

Sept. 9-14: Taylor Bard, Shippensburg soccer and Brady Rosenberry, Chambersburg football

Sept. 16-21: Olivia Fortmann, Waynesboro volleyball and Nathan Nolan, Waynesboro football

Sept. 23-28: Raiden Matthews, James Buchanan soccer and Nizaya Hawkins, Chambersburg volleyball

Sept. 30-Oct. 5: Lane Barry, Greencastle-Antrim football and Alaina Garling, Greencastle-Antrim volleyball

Oct. 7-12: Kaydee Beckenbaugh, Shippensburg golf and Jaden Hines, Shippensburg football

Oct. 14-19: Lyndsey Gustafson, Shippensburg field hockey and Colton Hunsecker, Chambersburg soccer

This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: 🥇 Time to vote for the Franklin/Fulton Athletes of the Week (Oct. 21-26)