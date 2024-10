Franklin County deed transfers: Sept. 8-14, 2024

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Sept. 8-14, 2024, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office.

Erin Coyle to Diane Rowe, New Franklin Road, Guilford Township, $119,500

Hannah Wagaman to Kelton Miller, Homewood Avenue, Waynesboro, $213,000

Esther Sprow to Timothy Bumbaugh, one parcel, Guilford Township, $150,000

Macey Keefer to Adam Richard Martin, Fannettsburg Road West, Metal Township, $200,000

Audra Shifler to Samuel Lehman, Tract 1-3 Greenvillage Road, Greene Township, $310,000

Betty Rotz to Laray Martin, Tract 1-2, Lurgan Township, $425,000

Jordan Bender to Matthew Rissler, Tract 1-2 Old Mill Road, Southampton Township, $350,000

Aaron Horton to Zachary Bacz, Commerce Street, Chambersburg, $175,000

Shirley Bard to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, Bear Valley Road, Peters Township, $9,134.32

Lisa Rowe to CC&M Properties LP, Lot 10, Washington Township, $36,500

Matthew Scott to Ashwani Gill, Lot F-7 Old Forge Road, Washington Township, $375,000

Robert Criste to Michael DeAngelo, Lot 6 Peaceful Oak Drive, Washington Township, $520,000

Beverly Guyer to Hull Investment Properties LLC, Main Street, Peters Township, $129,540

Mason Dixon Home Buyers LLC to Jessica Pittman, Lot 15 Landmark Court, Greene Township, $235,000

Penncraft LLC to Charter Financial Capital LLC, Tract 1-5 Penncraft Avenue/East King Street, Chambersburg, $2,480,000

Julie Smith to Caleb Thomas Singer, Anthony Highway, Quincy Township, $176,000

White Rock Inc. to Jonathan Liberto, Lot 13 Range Runner Drive, Guilford Township, $80,000

Timothy McLaughlin to Andrew Williams II, one parcel, Guilford Township, $153,000

Donald Hilt to Alan Graham II, Lot 1-2 Stony Point Avenue, Southampton Township, $380,000

Fannie Mae to Amos Bricker, Lot 13 Section A Willowbrook Court, Guilford Township, $175,000

VK Whitetail LLC to Robert Freibaum Trust, Unit 13 Northern Lights Drive, Montgomery Township, $266,000

Bernice Berger to George Mole, Tract 1 & 2 Hollowell Church Road, Antrim Township, $159,900

Jeffrey Franklin Trust to PTV 1387 LLC, South Fayette Street, Southampton Township, $299,000

Rowland Family Trust to Little Acorn Properties LLC, Mentzer Lane, Washington Township, $145,000

Andrew Papoutsis to Terra Seco Inc., West Main Street, Waynesboro, $598,000

Matthew Jacobs to Mandy Yeargan, Lot 70 White Oak Drive, Washington Township, $82,900

Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC to Richard Blakeney, Lot 194, Hamilton Township, $514,190

Maryann Potter to Steven Douglas Potter, Lot 4 Williamson Road, Antrim Township, $210,000

Christopher Beltz to Jonah Stevens, Tract 1-2 Scotland Main Street, Greene Township, $185,000

Ralph Miller to Jessica Miller, Mentzer Gap Road, Quincy Township, $320,000

Makailey Properties LLC to Nolitch Properties LLC, Broad Street, Chambersburg, $170,000

Ronald Hunsecker to Randy Shindle, Appleway Street, St. Thomas Township, $55,366

0 C Jones Jr. to Douglas Horst, Koons Road, Washington Township, $150,000

Melissa Pifer to David Bostian, Lot 5G Section C3 Mentzer Gap Road, Washington Township, $75,000

Mary Henderson to Kassidy Over, Lot 9 Buckingham Drive, Hamilton Township, $315,000

Thomas Powell to Enma Chinchilla Aguirre, Poplar Avenue, Chambersburg, $181,000

Gerald Shupp to Jaganath Pokhrel, Lot 112 Alligator Reef Avenue, Greene Township, $402,000

Sandra Plank to Stuart Pugh, Lot 8 Williamson Road, Antrim Township, $135,000

Candida Mendoza to Gerald Mendoza McGhee, West Second Street, Waynesboro, $193,700

Theodore Snowberger to Adam Heebner, Rinehart Drive Lot 68, Washington Township, $438,000

Reggie Baker to Brenton Kopecek, Tract A South Mountain Road, Quincy Township, $215,000

This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: Franklin County deed transfers: Sept. 8-14, 2024