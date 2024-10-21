Open in App
    Chambersburg Public Opinion

    🏅 You decide: Time to vote for the Franklin County Athletes of the Week (Oct. 14-19)

    By Lyzz Stallings, Chambersburg Public Opinion,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40p186_0wFLFgXa00

    Last week brought more outstanding performances across Franklin County fields and courts.

    Now, it's time for the fans to decide which performances top the others. Readers can cast their vote every week for the boys and girls Athletes of the Week. This week, the poll runs until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

    The winners will be announced on the GameTimePA Instagram page.

    Can't see the polls? Refresh your browser.

    Legacy | John Ambrosio to step down as Chambersburg boys cross country coach after 36 seasons

    District playoff tracker | See which Franklin, Fulton teams made the postseason

    Photo gallery | 2024 District 3 Individual Golf Championships at Honey Run

    2024 fall Athletes of the Week winners

    Aug. 26-31: Brock Martin, James Buchanan football and Braelyn Cordell, Greencastle-Antrim soccer

    Sept. 2-7: Colton Hunsecker, Chambersburg soccer and Malia Cramer, Chambersburg soccer

    Sept. 9-14: Taylor Bard, Shippensburg soccer and Brady Rosenberry, Chambersburg football

    Sept. 16-21: Olivia Fortmann, Waynesboro volleyball and Nathan Nolan, Waynesboro football

    Sept. 23-28: Raiden Matthews, James Buchanan soccer and Nizaya Hawkins, Chambersburg volleyball

    Sept. 30-Oct. 5: Lane Barry, Greencastle-Antrim football and Alaina Garling, Greencastle-Antrim volleyball

    Oct. 7-12: Kaydee Beckenbaugh, Shippensburg golf and Jaden Hines, Shippensburg football

    This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: 🏅 You decide: Time to vote for the Franklin County Athletes of the Week (Oct. 14-19)

