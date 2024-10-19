District playoff tracker: See which Franklin, Fulton teams made the postseason

Eighteen area teams from Franklin and Fulton counties will see their fall seasons extend into the postseason.

Eleven teams made the District 3 tournament, while seven qualified for the District 5 playoffs.

Greencastle-Antrim girls volleyball earned the top seed in District 3 3A and a bye into the quarterfinals. Shalom Christian, in its first year in the PIAA, has three teams in the postseason.

In District 5, McConnellsburg holds the top seed in 1A girls soccer. The Spartans' boys soccer and volleyball teams also made the playoffs.

Check back for updates after each round.

District 3 girls volleyball

CLASS 4A FIRST ROUND

No. 14 Governor Mifflin at No. 3 Chambersburg, 7 p.m., Oct. 23

No. 11 Waynesboro at No. 6 Manheim Township, 7 p.m., Oct. 23

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

No. 9 Susquehannock/No. 8 Octorara winner at No. 1 Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m., Oct. 24

CLASS 1A FIRST ROUND

No. 10 Coventry Christian at No. 7 Shalom Christian, 6 p.m., Oct. 22

District 3 boys soccer

CLASS 4A FIRST ROUND

No. 16 Waynesboro at No. 1 Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m., Oct. 22

CLASS 3A FIRST ROUND

No. 13 York Suburban vs. No. 4 Shippensburg at Robb Complex, Shippensburg University, 7 p.m., Oct. 21

CLASS 1A FIRST ROUND

No. 12 Delone Catholic at No. 5 Shalom Christian, 6 p.m., Oct. 21

District 3 girls soccer

CLASS 4A FIRST ROUND

No. 15 Chambersburg at No. 2 Manheim Township, 4 p.m., Oct. 22

CLASS 3A FIRST ROUND

No. 9 East Pennsboro at No. 8 Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m., Oct. 21

CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS

No. 8 Shalom Christian at No. 1 Lancaster Mennonite, 6 p.m., Oct. 23

District 3 field hockey

CLASS 2A FIRST ROUND

No. 9 Manheim Central vs. No. 8 Shippensburg at Big Spring, 4 p.m., Oct. 23

District 5 girls volleyball

CLASS AA SEMIFINALS

No. 3 McConnellsburg at No. 2 Everett, 4:30 p.m., Oct. 29

CLASS A FIRST ROUND

No. 7 Southern Fulton at No. 2 Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m., Oct. 24

District 5 girls soccer

CLASS A FIRST ROUND

No. 8 Rockwood at No. 1 McConnellsburg, 7 p.m., Oct. 23

No. 6 Windber at No. 3 Fannett-Metal, 6 p.m., Oct. 23

District 5 boys soccer

CLASS A FIRST ROUND

Southern Fulton or North Star at No. 2 Fannett-Metal, TBA, Oct. 24

Southern Fulton or North Star at No. 3 McConnellsburg, TBA, Oct. 24

Note: The 6 and 7 seed will be decided after the Southern Fulton vs. Forbes Road game on Oct. 21. If Southern Fulton wins, they get the 6 seed and will visit McConnellsburg. A Southern Fulton loss Monday means a 7 seed and a trip to Fannett-Metal.

This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: District playoff tracker: See which Franklin, Fulton teams made the postseason