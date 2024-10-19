Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Chambersburg Public Opinion

    District playoff tracker: See which Franklin, Fulton teams made the postseason

    By Lyzz Stallings, Chambersburg Public Opinion,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cYxLL_0wDO24zY00

    Eighteen area teams from Franklin and Fulton counties will see their fall seasons extend into the postseason.

    Eleven teams made the District 3 tournament, while seven qualified for the District 5 playoffs.

    Greencastle-Antrim girls volleyball earned the top seed in District 3 3A and a bye into the quarterfinals. Shalom Christian, in its first year in the PIAA, has three teams in the postseason.

    In District 5, McConnellsburg holds the top seed in 1A girls soccer. The Spartans' boys soccer and volleyball teams also made the playoffs.

    Check back for updates after each round.

    Stepping down | John Ambrosio to step down as Chambersburg boys cross country coach after 36 seasons

    Blue Devils | Greencastle-Antrim girls soccer has new coach, new style, same district championship goal

    District 3 girls volleyball

    CLASS 4A FIRST ROUND

    No. 14 Governor Mifflin at No. 3 Chambersburg, 7 p.m., Oct. 23

    No. 11 Waynesboro at No. 6 Manheim Township, 7 p.m., Oct. 23

    CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

    No. 9 Susquehannock/No. 8 Octorara winner at No. 1 Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m., Oct. 24

    CLASS 1A FIRST ROUND

    No. 10 Coventry Christian at No. 7 Shalom Christian, 6 p.m., Oct. 22

    District 3 boys soccer

    CLASS 4A FIRST ROUND

    No. 16 Waynesboro at No. 1 Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m., Oct. 22

    CLASS 3A FIRST ROUND

    No. 13 York Suburban vs. No. 4 Shippensburg at Robb Complex, Shippensburg University, 7 p.m., Oct. 21

    CLASS 1A FIRST ROUND

    No. 12 Delone Catholic at No. 5 Shalom Christian, 6 p.m., Oct. 21

    District 3 girls soccer

    CLASS 4A FIRST ROUND

    No. 15 Chambersburg at No. 2 Manheim Township, 4 p.m., Oct. 22

    CLASS 3A FIRST ROUND

    No. 9 East Pennsboro at No. 8 Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m., Oct. 21

    CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS

    No. 8 Shalom Christian at No. 1 Lancaster Mennonite, 6 p.m., Oct. 23

    District 3 field hockey

    CLASS 2A FIRST ROUND

    No. 9 Manheim Central vs. No. 8 Shippensburg at Big Spring, 4 p.m., Oct. 23

    District 5 girls volleyball

    CLASS AA SEMIFINALS

    No. 3 McConnellsburg at No. 2 Everett, 4:30 p.m., Oct. 29

    CLASS A FIRST ROUND

    No. 7 Southern Fulton at No. 2 Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m., Oct. 24

    District 5 girls soccer

    CLASS A FIRST ROUND

    No. 8 Rockwood at No. 1 McConnellsburg, 7 p.m., Oct. 23

    No. 6 Windber at No. 3 Fannett-Metal, 6 p.m., Oct. 23

    District 5 boys soccer

    CLASS A FIRST ROUND

    Southern Fulton or North Star at No. 2 Fannett-Metal, TBA, Oct. 24

    Southern Fulton or North Star at No. 3 McConnellsburg, TBA, Oct. 24

    Note: The 6 and 7 seed will be decided after the Southern Fulton vs. Forbes Road game on Oct. 21. If Southern Fulton wins, they get the 6 seed and will visit McConnellsburg. A Southern Fulton loss Monday means a 7 seed and a trip to Fannett-Metal.

    This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: District playoff tracker: See which Franklin, Fulton teams made the postseason

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Two Bodies Found in Meridian Identified by Coroner
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA6 hours ago
    Exclusive: Hogan Approved Millions for Stepmother’s Property Development as Governor
    TIME3 days ago
    Woman dies two weeks after Hazleton fire
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 days ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    PSP: Man killed, woman seriously injured in Kline Township crash
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Jacksonville uses dams to hold back Milton’s floodwaters
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA26 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Women in Manufacturing: Miss Kentucky contestant uses platform to encourage youth to enter trades
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy