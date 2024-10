Franklin County deed transfers: Sept. 1-7, 2024

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Sept. 1-7, 2024, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office.

Michael Scott Jr. to Anna Potterfield, Lot 6, Montgomery Township, $326,000

Rudy Byler to Daniel Kanagy, Tract L Back Road, Fannett Township, $250,000

Daniel Enders to Michael Kalathas, Lot 111, Guilford Township, $75,000

Stuart Pugh to Dylan Mannick, Penn Dixie Lane, Antrim Township, $309,000

NVR Inc. to Christopher Elwood Auman, Lot 175A Raeann Drive, Antrim Township, $334,180

Meadowbrook C&C LLC to Manikyasandeep Ganti, Lot 8 Matthew Drive, Chambersburg, $216,000

Meadowbrook C&C LLC to Hardikkumar Dineshbhai Patel, Tract 1 Sunbrook Drive and Tract 2 Matthew Drive, Chambersburg, $432,000

Florence Guerin to Jared Muller, Tract 1 - 2 Enoch Brown Road, Antrim Township, $244,000

Charles Shinham Jr. to Rice Hollow Properties LLC, one parcel, Montgomery Township, $57,761

Marvin Spigler to Tristan Meyers, Philadelphia Avenue, Greene Township, $255,000

Norma Smetzer to Integrity First Home Buyers LLC, East Catherine Street, Chambersburg, $90,000

Fogle Holdings LLC to Salena Kauffman, South Fourth Street, Chambersburg, $145,000

MCLP Asset Company Inc. to First Choice Home Buyers LLC, Tract 1-2 Crottlestown Road, Hamilton Township, $90,000

Anthony Bottini to Christine Tsigarithras, Lot 20-21 Rosewood Court, Chambersburg, $335,000

Scott Parker to Travis Butts, Parcel A Mentzer Gap Road, Washington Township, $550,000

RTL Holdings LLC to RFI 2 LLC, Lot 1 Skyhawk Drive, Washington Township, $574,500

Beverly Bingaman to First Choice Home Buyers LLC, South Carlisle Street, Greencastle, $90,000

James Horn to Abraham Pugh, Lot 11 Section C Surrey Court, Hamilton Township, $225,000

Larry Lee McCoy Jr. to Christopher Carlton Grubbs, Lot 86 PH II Sandoeshire Lane, Letterkenny Township, $410,000

Kerin Bielecki to Benjamin Alexander Voss, Lot 84 Winchester Drive, Greene Township, $475,000

Scott Bailey Jr. to Cory Park, Cook Road, Greene Township, $252,000

James Snyder to Jerry Church, Lot 6 Section G; Milhouse Avenue, St. Thomas Township, $325,000

David Julock to Peter Karsay, Lot 18 Mill Road, Chambersburg, $259,900

Carolyn Baker to Jason Williams II, Parcel H Sheffield Drive, Letterkenny Township, $320,000

Stephen McElhiney to Liashira Rivera Torres, Tract 1-2 South Main Street, Gilbert Avenue, Chambersburg, $150,000

Nancy Roland to William Anderson, Lot 34 Colonial Drive, Guilford Township, $290,000

Jon Paul Burnham to Josh Shadle, Lot 1 Section C Mountain Shadow Drive, Greene Township, $100,400

David Harrison to David Austin Baker, Molly Pitcher Highway, Guilford Township, $250,000

Trevor Welch to Nathaniel Jaymes Young, Sheffield Drive, Letterkenny Township, $281,800

Karen Vogel to Zachary Martin Bowers, Lot 3 Hill Road, Antrim Township, $52,900

Tharp Community Development LLC to Hearthstone Investments LLC, Lot 2 Antrim Township, $115,000

Karen Bragg to Jennifer Krietz, Tract 1 & 2 Old Mill Road, Waynesboro, $264,000

American Assets Management LLC to Paxton Shatzer, Lot 63, Washington Township, $350,000

New Venture Properties LLC to Seth Brouse, Tract 1-2 Cleveland Avenue, Waynesboro, $140,000

Geoffrey Harris to Dawn Malisa Yoho, Lot 21 Section D Obsidian Drive, Hamilton Township, $405,000

Logan Ocker to KJE Properties LLC, Lincoln Way East Parcel 3, Guilford Township, $600,000

Richard Etter to Gregory Mahall, Lot SP-3 Aronimink Circle, Guilford Township, $254,900

Lorraine Helfrick to CNJP LLC, Lot 13 South Price Avenue, Waynesboro, $239,900

Christina Welch to Integrity First Home Buyers LLC, Lot 32 Section CL Mountain Shadow Circle, Greene Township, $204,000

Greencastle LLC to NVR Inc., Lot 647, Antrim Township, $70,000

Greencastle LLC to NVR Inc., Lot 646, Antrim Township, $70,000

Clifford Hawbaker to Gods Missionary Church Inc., Parcel B Edenville Road and Johnson Road, Hamilton Township, $25,000

Lincoln Developers LLC to Regina Cook, South Main Street, Mont Alto, $270,000

Heritage Lane Estates LLC to Amaya Lei Martin Garcia, Lot B Section 3 Buchanan Street, Chambersburg, $165,000

Wayne Diehl to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Roxbury Road, Southampton Township, $133,513.91

Brechbill Family Revocable Trust to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Fetterhoff Chapel Road, Guilford Township, $314,441.02

Robert Oberholzer to Real Estate Consulting & Investments LLC, South Allison Street, Greencastle, $105,000

Jamin Cirilo to Butts Properties LLC, Lot 5 Anna Court, Antrim Township, $90,000

Coastline Capital LLC to Ashley Olson, Lot 14 Stanley Avenue, Chambersburg, $212,000

Ekta Hospitality LLC to Start Hospitality LLC, Lot 2, Greene Township, $3,500,000

Liberty Suites LLC to Maria Trinidad Rivera Hernandez, Lot 8-C Section E Hamilton Road, Chambersburg, $184,536

John Wetzel to Osman Toledo, Edgelea Drive, Chambersburg, $148,500

Charles Wagner to Jo Annette Kinseley Nelson, Lot 50B-2 & SOC Spring Side Drive East, Guilford Township, $315,900

John Leonard to Jeffrey Kendall, Hade Road, St. Thomas Township, $12,000

Charles Stein to Barry Miller, Tract 1-2 South Allison Street, Greencastle, $360,000

Mary Bokeko to Matthew Crawford, East Catherine Street, Chambersburg, $130,000

Dansall LLC to Barry Duane Ellis Jr., Harrison Avenue, Waynesboro, $285,000

