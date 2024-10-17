Open in App
    • Chambersburg Public Opinion

    $100 for 100 Years: Coyle seeks support for its future

    By Amber South, Chambersburg Public Opinion,

    2 days ago

    A fundraiser is underway to help ensure Chambersburg's Coyle Free Library can serve the community for another hundred years.

    Through the $100 for 100 Years campaign, the Franklin County Library System encourages people to donate $100 toward the future of Coyle in celebration of its 100th anniversary.

    The library is still working to pay off about $2.5 million from its big renovation and expansion project completed at its home in 2017 , according to Andrew Vickers, executive director of the library system.

    Coyle entered a new chapter in 2018 with the completion of the $5.5 million project, which added nearly 4,500 square feet to the library, including an atrium where many community events are held, a green roof/terrace, multiple huddle rooms, areas for teens and kids, a genealogy center, a small theater and more.

    “There’s just a lot more room to do a lot more and be the community hub we want to be,” Vickers said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ph3mf_0wAKf1US00

    The community's financial support is vital for the survival of not just Coyle, but all of the library system's libraries and other services. About two-thirds off all its funding comes from the county's library tax, Vickers said.

    “People don’t realize how little of how much you pay every year in taxes go to the library,” he said. “It’s less than $23 a year for the average household.”

    Nearly 178,000 people used the libraries and services of the county library system in 2023, according to information Vickers provided.

    Programs are a priority for libraries today, especially at Coyle with its multiple huddle rooms and event spaces. The library saw a 45% increase in the number people attending its programs in 2023 over 2022, or an increase of more than 1,500 people, according to the provided data.

    More: Cumberland Valley Christian School looks to future growth as it turns 50

    Coyle's history dates back over 100 years

    Coyle has spent 60 years of its history in Chambersburg's old Post Office, 102 N. Main St. The library was officially established in 1924 when community member Blanch Coyle bequeathed funds for the building of a library at the northwest corner of Second and Queen streets.

    The library's history goes back further than that, however.

    Coyle was a member of the Chambersburg Afternoon Club, a group of ladies who wanted to "improve (their) mental culture)," according to a page on the library's website. The club formed in 1891, and within six years they received donations of 25 books and $25 in order to start a library. Club members ran the club on the second floor of the former National Bank, now home of the Franklin County Visitors Center on Memorial Square.

    Today, Coyle is also the headquarters of the county library system and the district administrator for Franklin and Fulton county libraries.

    Election: Some Franklin County voters will vote somewhere different in November

    How to donate to Coyle's $100 for 100 Years

    To donate, go to discovery.fclspa.org . That will take you to the library system's homepage. Click on the "$100 for 100 Years" icon to donate.

    People are encouraged to donate $100, but there is an option to choose a different amount.

    Amber South can be reached at asouth@publicopinionnews.com.

    This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: $100 for 100 Years: Coyle seeks support for its future

